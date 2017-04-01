Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Declares Monthly Fund Distributions

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CDD.UN) (TSX: UTE.UN) (TSX: LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on January 31, 2017 to unitholders of record on January 17, 2017, ex-dividend date of January 13, 2017 for the following funds:

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

