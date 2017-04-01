Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Premium Income Corporation (TSX: PIC.A) (TSX: PIC.PR.A) has declared quarterly distributions payable on January 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on January 17, 2017 (ex-dividend date: January 13, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Contacts:

Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

Aaron Ho

Vice-President, Finance



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West, Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172





More information:

http://www.mulvihill.com



PressRelease by

Premium Income Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 21:03

Language: English

News-ID 515851

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Premium Income Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease