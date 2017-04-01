       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Amended Monthly Portfolio Update

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of December 30, 2016.

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd), and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or

