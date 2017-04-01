       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
GSI Technology, Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2017

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT) today announced that Mr. Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York at 1:30 p.m. (ET), on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

Needham & Company's 19th Annual Growth Conference (NGC) gives institutional investors, private equity firms and venture capitalists access to over 330 companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. The conference will be held January 10-12, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave, New York.

The Company's group presentation will be available for the public to access at . This webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. GSI Technology management will be available during the day on January 11 for one-on-one meetings. Please contact Needham to schedule a meeting.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

GSI Technology, Inc.
Mr. Douglas M. Schirle
CFO
408-331-9802

Hayden IR
Mr. Dave Fore or Mr. Brett Maas
206-395-2711



http://www.gsitechnology.com



Date: 01/04/2017 - 22:46
Language: English
