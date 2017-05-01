NVIDIA Launches New SHIELD TV, The Most Advanced Streamer

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today unveiled the new -- an Android open-platform media streamer built on bleeding-edge that delivers unmatched experiences in streaming, gaming and AI.

Sporting a sleek, new design and now shipping with both a remote and a game controller, SHIELD provides the best, most complete entertainment experience in the living room.

"NVIDIA's rich heritage in visual computing and deep learning has enabled us to create this revolutionary device," said Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and chief executive officer of NVIDIA, who revealed SHIELD during his opening keynote address at CES.

"SHIELD TV is the world's most advanced streamer. Its brilliant 4K HDR quality, hallmark NVIDIA gaming performance and broad access to media content will bring families hours of joy. And with SHIELD's new AI home capability, we can control and interact with content through the magic of artificial intelligence from anywhere in the house," he said.

The new SHIELD delivers the richest visual experience with support for and 3x the performance of any other streamer on the market. With the addition of Amazon Video in 4K HDR, SHIELD offers the largest, most open catalog of media in stunning 4K -- also supporting Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies(1) and VUDU.

YouTube's flagship TV app will also be available for SHIELD in the coming months, delivering immersive, 360-degree viewing experiences.

SHIELD TV stands alone among media streamers, with the widest range of gaming capabilities and richest assortment of game content. Its library of games has been expanded to thousands of titles, with the ability coming soon to stream Ubisoft's catalog of hits, including Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, For Honor and countless others. New Ubisoft games will also be available, simultaneous with their PC release.

SHIELD continues to add hit franchises to the platform natively. Upcoming games include The Witness, Tomb Raider and Shadowgun Legends.

In the coming months, SHIELD TV will be expanded with a series of AI capabilities that transforms home entertainment:

First hands-free on TV. Google has optimized the Assistant experience on TV by having the home's largest screen show visual answers in addition to an audio reply. Use voice commands to replace clicking a remote for finding content, pausing, fast-forwarding or rewinding. Plus, Google Assistant can help better find content and answer questions.

SmartThings Hub technology integration, instantly turning SHIELD into a smart home hub that can connect to hundreds of smart home devices.

, an AI mic accessory that makes SHIELD the central backbone of the AI home, extending intelligent control throughout the house.

"We're excited to be part of the new SHIELD TV, powered by the Android TV platform," said Sascha Prueter, director of Android TV at Google. "When the Google Assistant comes to Android TV in the coming months, SHIELD users will be able to enjoy a hands-free Android TV experience through 'Ok Google' voice commands."

Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies, said, "By seamlessly integrating great gaming, rich media content and AI, NVIDIA has established a whole new standard for streamers. With its broad mix of services and immaculate execution, SHIELD represents the future of home entertainment."

SHIELD TV is available for pre-order now and will ship in the United States, Canada and select European regions later this month for $199.99, including controller and remote. SHIELD Pro will also be available later this month with controller, remote with headset jack and 500GB of storage. A separate version of SHIELD, with custom software optimized for China, will be available later this year. The NVIDIA SPOT mic accessory for SHIELD will sell for $49.99.

Features(2) announced for the new SHIELD TV will come to current SHIELD devices through an over-the-air software upgrade, available in January.

More information is available at .

(1) Google Play Movies available in coming months.



(2) Hands-free commands require the new SHIELD controller, bundled with next-generation SHIELD TV and sold separately.

