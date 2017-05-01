Nationaldriverjobs.Com Helps Employers and Qualified Candidates in the Trucking and Transportation Industry

Kimberley, South Africa, (January 05, 2017) - The need of a proper job search platform is important for finding the best trucking jobs in the trucking and transportation industry. NationalDriverJobs.com is a free job search portal that helps job seekers find CDL trucking jobs across the nation. It can also help employers to post new job openings in as low sum as 40 USD, and offer unlimited postings with affordably priced packages.



The purpose of this portal is to assist in reducing the shortage of drivers in the industry. The unique job portal helps companies to publish their profile and promote the opportunities available for eligible drivers.



The website helps employers by allowing them to access a wide range of tools at a much lower investment than is involved with other online truck driving job websites. Companies are able to upload videos and photos to provide prospective employees and applicants with an inside view of their work ambience. There are custom screening queries to trim down the candidate list, and there is a powerful applicant tracking feature that helps employers with notes and messages. Employers can also get the chance to conceal their location and name.



For non-CDL truck driver, NationalDriverJobs.com brings a wide range of opportunities to be found from the top driving schools of the country. The platform can be accessed on mobile and desktop devices. Photos and information can be sent by employers to the portal to promote events and announcements related to the company, for publicizing job fairs and more.



NationalDriverJobs.com is a leading commercial truck driver jobs board that helps to connect employers and candidates in the driving and transportation industry. The platform attracts highly qualified candidates by providing them with educational resources, career information, news and more.



For further information and enquiries, please visit https://nationaldriverjobs.com/





National Driver Jobs

Kimberley, South Africa

Phone & Fax no: 800.950.8030

Email: info(at)NationalDriverJobs.com



http://https://nationaldriverjobs.com/



