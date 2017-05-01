Optegra, the leading Eye Health Care Provider in the UK to conduct complimentary nationwide open evenings in 2017

Optegra, UKs most trusted eye health care group, is offering complimentary open evenings through 2017.

The nationwide open evenings provides patients contemplating vision correction the opportunity to hear from Optegras dedicated consultants, ask questions, learn about their innovative procedures including laser eye surgery , refractive lens exchange & cataract and also receive a guided tour of their local state of the art specialist eye hospital.



Hosted in an informal setup, the open evenings also provide the ideal opportunity to learn about Optegras 3rd Generation SMILE laser eye surgery and how this revolutionary procedure is changing the way people are enjoying 20/20 vision in a safe & minimally invasive way. This bladeless pioneering laser treatment is conducted via keyhole techniques, which eliminates the need to create a flap unlike traditional laser eye surgery.



To view upcoming opening evenings and book a place in advance click on the link here



Optegra Eye Health Care has been looking after the eye health of UK for 10 years. With over 1 million eyes treated, the Optegra offers patients more qualified surgeons, pioneering techniques and more cutting edge hospitals & clinics than any other UK eye health care group.



Offering free initial consultation on many treatments with no deposit required, patients looking for A-Z of eye health care need not look any further. Patients can also avail of flexible finance options including 48 months 0% interest free facility.



To find out why Optegra is UKs most trusted eye health care provider recommended by GPs & optometrists, its wide range of treatments and money saving offer, visit Optegra.com or call 0808 178 2815 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.



About Optegra Eye Health Care



Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange (Clarivu), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastics procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.





Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit www.optegra.com



Contact:

Tukshad Engineer, Head of Digital

Company: Optegra

Phone: 0755 499 4155

Address: Surrey Research Park, The Surrey Research Park, 10 Alan Turing Rd, Guildford GU2 7YF, United Kingdom

Email: tukshad.engineer(at)optegra.com





More information:

http://www.optegra.com



