Nationaldriverjobs.Com Provides Drivers with Free Access to the Best Truck Driving Job Opportunities

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Kimberley, South Africa, (January 05, 2017) - At present, the trucking and transportation industry is facing a shortage in the number of qualified drivers. NationalDriverJobs.com is one of the leading truck driver job boards that acts as an online recruitment job board, and helps qualified and skilled drivers to find the most lucrative local driving jobs that value leadership, development and growth.



NationalDriverJobs.com has been set up with the aim to make skilled driving jobs candidates aware about amazing opportunities in the industry that they can opt for. The problems of driver shortage are more acute in some geographic locations more than others. For people who seek a successful professional driving career, this job board can be useful for finding information about the best career opportunities, educational resources and news related to every trucking job that is available in the country.



This free CDL job search platform provides job seekers as well as employers with the chance to promote their skills and job openings, and find opportunities as per individual skills and potential. Candidates can get the ability to post their resume at completely no cost, and even search for job openings as many as times as they want.



The job portal is soon to have a resume search tool that would allow employers to get exact candidate matches to their particular criteria, such as industry certifications and experience level. Both employers and employees or candidates can access the job board with the help of their mobile devices or desktop / laptop computers.



About NationalDriverJobs.com

NationalDriverJobs.com is one of the biggest driver job boards that help skilled and qualified candidates to find and bag the best driver CDL jobs.



For more information, please visit https://nationaldriverjobs.com/



Media Contact:

National Driver Jobs

Kimberley, South Africa

Phone & Fax no: 800.950.8030



Email: info(at)NationalDriverJobs.com



###





More information:

http://https://nationaldriverjobs.com/



PressRelease by

National Driver Jobs

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 06:18

Language: English

News-ID 515883

Character count: 2125

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: National Driver Jobs

Stadt: Kimberley

Telefon: 800.950.8030



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease