Exceptional Villas Offers Exclusive Villa Retreats On St Barts, Caribbean

If the winter weather is getting you down, Exceptional Villas, a villa and vacation rental company, might have the solution.

Exceptional Villas say that they arent like most vacation rental companies. They take the time to inspect each of their rental properties to make sure that their high standards are met. Each villa must be able to offer holidaymakers unrivaled luxury from the moment that they arrive.



Vacationing In St Barts



St Barts itself is an island that is full of French flavor thanks to its colonial heritage, Exceptional Villas claim. Theres a fabulous level of sophistication not seen on any other island in the Caribbean making St Barts truly exceptional. Its a magnet for wealthy and successful people thanks to its unique style and culture.



Then, of course, there are the beaches - 14 of them in total. Exceptional Villas says that each beach is unique, offering visitors something different every time. Like much of the Caribbean, beaches are covered in white sand, and there are plenty of opportunities to experience the local wildlife. As you might imagine, the waters are clear and turquoise, giving the impression that youve woken up in paradise.



For wealthy travelers, safety is a big concern, especially when traveling to the Caribbean. But St Barts, Exceptional Villas says, is one of the safest places in the world, with virtually no crime at all. In this respect, it differs significantly from the rest of the region. Tourist providers on the island know that to retain their wealthy client base, safety has to be exceptional. In fact, things are so still so safe on the island that you can still leave your car open and your bag inside and it will be there when you return! the company says.





For those looking for that chic experience, St Barts is practically the only place in the whole of the Caribbean to get it. There are many designer shops just a stones throw from the holiday villas, as well as a wide selection of gourmet restaurants to indulge the senses. The main town, Gustavia, is a magnet for the wealthy in the region and, like Monaco on the Cote dAzur, has a harbor teeming with yachts. There are brand names galore, including the likes of Hermes, Cartier, and Louis Vuitton as well as people with the money to buy.



But the cool thing about the island is that it still retains its traditional roots, besides all the glitz and glamor. You can still escape the trappings of modernity and enjoy picturesque views from rocky peaks overlooking beautiful coves and the Caribbean sea.



The best way to enjoy a St Barts vacation, Exceptional Villas says, is to stay in a luxury villa. Click here for more information.



