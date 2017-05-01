Driven by the Growing Demand of Surveillance, Global Aerostat Systems Market Estimated to raise at a CAGR of 11.18% during 2016-2020

Report forecasts the global aerostat systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% during the period 2016-2020. It covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerostat systems market for 2016-2020.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 5, 2017: With the growing need of high security solutions in military and homeland security applications, the demand for aerostat state has also boosted. To examine the overall factors of this growth, recently a new market study has been published to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report is titled as Global Aerostat Systems Market 2016-2020, which provides a detailed analysis of how different countries across the globe are using aerostat systems with the aim of improving their intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.



According to this industry research, some of the foremost factors responsible for the amplified procurement & development of aerostats is the increasing occurrences of extreme attacks and cross-border clashes on a global level. This further leads to the growing need for better cross-border and maritime surveillance. By looking to these factors, analysts have projected that the market will grow at a high CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020.



Initially, the report presents an overview on the market of aerostat systems. An aerostats include powered airships & unpowered balloons that are hitched to the ground. These are commonly used for intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR) purposes by the military forces and also for tourism & civilian observations. Aerostat systems offer enhanced alternatives as compared to unmanned surveillance aircrafts or drones because it holds the long-endurance capability i.e. not viable with a fixed wing aircraft. Now, accelerated use of aerostat systems by the military forces is one of the key trend for the market. Also, increased focus by the defense departments of various countries like- U.S., and Japan, using economical solutions for surveillance is also expected to strengthen the growth of market.





In the further section, this report aims to provide a broad, cross-sectional analysis of the aerostat systems market across geographical segments such as Americas, APAC and EMEA. In addition to this, the report further segmented by payloads, which includes:



Thermal imaging camera market

Surveillance radar market

Electro-optical sensor market

Communication intelligence system market

Inertial navigation system market

Electronic intelligence system market



The report also studied that these payloads are cost effective as compared to UAVs. Among these surveillance radar segment accounted for the maximum market share and also will remain same for the next few years. Through the geographical analysis, Americas is the largest segment holding the maximum market share. Moreover, impact of the drivers and challenges on the market has also been discussed. Currently, the major challenge is insufficiency of helium gas that helps the aerostats to generate airlifts.



Furthermore, top vendors list are highlighted below:



AUGUR-RosAeroSystems

Raytheon

Lindstrand Technologies

Raven Aerostar

Lockheed Martin

RT



Prominent vendors in the market are Drone Aviation, FLIR Systems, ILC Dover and TCOM.





