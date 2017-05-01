Global Market Analysis of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Forecasted to Expand with Strong CAGR of 16.17% through 2020

Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



A new forecast study has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hub (MRH), titled as Global HPV Testing Market 2016-2020. This study is examined by Technavio, who have studied the overall market to understand the market scenario and also to provide future growth prospects. By this study, analysts have forecasted the global market to grow at CAGR of 16.17% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020.



Initially, the report presents an overview on HPV and also highlights market landscape in the given forecast. Human Papilloma virus, commonly known as HPV is the term i.e. used for a group of more than 100 viruses that cause infection and do not have any symptoms. Nowadays, HPV infection is widespread. More than 40 types of HPVs causes highly contagious diseases which are transmitted through direct sexual contacts. Still, most HPV infections are harmless and heal by itself, apart from that high-risk types of genital HPV can be persistent and cause cervical, penile, vaginal, anal and oropharyngeal cancers.



In the subsequent section, the research study segments the market by product, end-users, and geography. Geographically, key regions focused in the report are Americas, APAC and EMEA. Among these, Americas accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Due to the growing number of cervical cancer patients in North America and also the government initiatives towards the awareness and adoption of HPV testing in countries like U.S., Canada and Brazil are growing, which is indeed boosting the market growth. Additionally, one the major challenges in the market is the presence of a limited number of health clinics and healthcare locations in developing countries.



Further, segmentation by product includes: System and Consumables. On the other hand, end users of this market are-





Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals

Physicians office laboratories



Further, the report states that, several entities especially women, now undergo regular HPV tests as a precautionary measure. HPV tests help to identify the virus-related genetic material in a cell sample taken from the cervix, mostly used to detect cervical cancer in women. Additionally, the report also discusses the cervical cancer diagnosis by HPV testing, which includes two types of screening tests. These tests are the most common way for doctors to distinguish and find pre-cancerous changes in cervical cancer. Currently, growing trend of early detection to prevent the growing prevalence of cervical cancer has been witnessed to drive the growth prospects for the global HPV testing market until the end of 2020. The report considers only HPV test products used for genital cancer screening to calculate the market size.



Top vendors in the global market are-



Abbott Laboratories

Hologic

Roche Diagnostics

BD

Qiagen



Some of the prominent vendors in the market are DAAN Gene, Genera Biosystems, OralDNA Labs, Trovagene, SoloPap, Arbor Vita etc.





