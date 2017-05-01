Curetis Files for U.S. FDA Clearance for Unyvero Platform and LRT Application Cartridge

Curetis Files for U.S. FDA Clearance for Unyvero Platform and LRT Application Cartridge

Cartridge

Curetis Files for U.S. FDA Clearance for Unyvero Platform and LRT Application

Cartridge



- Final panel demonstrates overall weighted average sensitivity of 91.4% and

overall weighted average specificity of 99.5% across all lower respiratory tract

panel pathogens



- Unyvero results available after approximately five hours only, compared to

three to four days on average for microbiology culture based methods





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 05, 2017 -

Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a

developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced it has

submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its

Unyvero Platform and the Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Cartridge. The

submission is for the use of Unyvero for the diagnosis of lower respiratory

tract infections. The LRT panel includes up to 36 analytes for all key pathogens

and antibiotic resistances in this indication area



The submission is based on clinical data of the Company's U.S. FDA trial

comparing the performance of the Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Cartridge

in detecting respiratory pathogens to microbiology culture, the current

diagnostic standard of care. The trial also compared Unyvero results to a

composite of microbiology and independent PCR tests plus sequencing. The study

included a total of 2,202 prospective and retrospective samples and met its

primary endpoints by demonstrating an overall weighted average sensitivity of

91.4% across all pathogens of the final panel definition as well as an overall



average weighted specificity of 99.5%, which increased to 99.8% after discrepant

result resolution. The Unyvero application delivered microorganism and

resistance marker results in approximately 5 hours, whereas microbiology culture

methods required three to four days on average until microorganism

identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of a sample has been

completed.

The study was complemented by a set of contrived samples, i.e. negative patient

samples spiked with rare pathogens and analytes at known concentrations. This

part was successfully completed at four trial sites with data showing an overall

weighted average positive percent agreement (PPA) for all tested pathogens of

87.6%. All in all, more than 10,000 LRT cartridges were run in the trial,

including comprehensive analytical and pre-clinical testing.



Together with the participating study centers, Curetis is preparing a

publication of the clinical trial data. An abstract will be submitted for peer

review and for presentation at one of the major upcoming U.S. medical

diagnostics conferences.



"With the timely submission of our FDA filing for Unyvero and the LRT

Application Cartridge, we have met yet another key milestone as laid out during

our IPO," said Johannes Bacher, COO of Curetis. "The trial resulted in a very

comprehensive and strong data package that will hopefully allow for getting a

clearance decision in 2017 and has confirmed the substantial reduction in time-

to-result that can be achieved with Unyvero."



"With the first FDA trial completed, we are well on track towards launching our

Unyvero Platform in the USA in 2017," added Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis.

"To that end, we have recently completed recruitment of a core team at our San

Diego office with the hires of Rick Betts as our Director Marketing from Abaxis

and Faranak Atrzadeh as Director Scientific Affairs, who was most recently at

GenMark. Once we have clarity on the FDA process and timelines, we will start

building a field-based sales and service organization and a back-office support

team of around 20 additional staff during 2017. In addition, we will continue to

drive additional Application Cartridges and Menu expansions by conducting

further U.S. FDA trials."



Curetis has already started preparations for another FDA trial with its Unyvero

ITI Application Cartridge for the diagnosis of joint infections, including

periprosthetic joint infections. The Company expects to launch this trial in

2017 with the aim of completion in 2018.



Disclaimer



CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to

investigational use. The information contained in this communication does not

constitute nor imply an offer to sell or transfer any product, and no product

based on the Curetis Unyvero technology is currently available for sale in the

United States of America or Canada. The analytical and clinical performance

characteristics of any Curetis Unyvero product which may be sold at some future

point in time in the U.S. have not yet been established.





About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the

development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products

for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis

enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection

in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with

other techniques.



To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and

Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million.

Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up

to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart,

Germany. Curetis has signed collaboration agreements with Heraeus Medical and

Cempra Inc. as well as several international distribution agreements covering

many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.





For further information, please visit www.curetis.com.





Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities

and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any

investment decision in Curetis.



The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared.

However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the

correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does

not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information

contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future

events or for other reasons.



This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,

"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified

by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes",

"estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should",

and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its

strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and

uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements

are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ

materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis

undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements, except as may be required by law.





Contact details



Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr(at)curetis.com or ir(at)curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info((at))akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth(at)theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

