ABLYNX TO PRESENT AT THE 35th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

GHENT, Belgium, 5 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

will present at the 35(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday

11 January 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (1.30 a.m. on Thursday 12

January, Central European Time).



The presentation will be given by Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, and a breakout

session will follow immediately.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this

link. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at

least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the webcast will

be available on the Company's website, under the news & events section, for 90

days following the presentation.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com





Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com







pdf format of the press release:

http://hugin.info/137912/R/2068967/777067.pdf







