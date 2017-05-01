ABLYNX TO PRESENT AT THE 35th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GHENT, Belgium, 5 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
will present at the 35(th) Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday
11 January 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (1.30 a.m. on Thursday 12
January, Central European Time).
The presentation will be given by Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, and a breakout
session will follow immediately.
The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this
link. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at
least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the webcast will
be available on the Company's website, under the news & events section, for 90
days following the presentation.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &
Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The
Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com
pdf format of the press release:
http://hugin.info/137912/R/2068967/777067.pdf
More information:
http://www.ablynx.com
