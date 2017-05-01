(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
January 5, 2017 at 08:30 (CET +1)
Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation
Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of
126 000 Nokia shares were subscribed for between November 25 and December
29, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 38 500 shares, EUR
1.82 per share for 70 000 shares and EUR 2.35 per share for 17 500 shares. The
total amount of the subscription price, EUR 248 605.00, will be recorded in the
fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of
the company does not increase.
The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date
January 5, 2017. The shares are expected to commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki
and Euronext Paris together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA) as of January
9, 2017. Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to
trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.
The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade
Register is 5 836 055 012 shares.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire
