Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 5, 2017 at 08:30 (CET +1)



Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation



Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of

126 000 Nokia shares were subscribed for between November 25 and December

29, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 38 500 shares, EUR

1.82 per share for 70 000 shares and EUR 2.35 per share for 17 500 shares. The

total amount of the subscription price, EUR 248 605.00, will be recorded in the

fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of

the company does not increase.



The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date

January 5, 2017. The shares are expected to commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki

and Euronext Paris together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA) as of January

9, 2017. Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to

trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.



The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade

Register is 5 836 055 012 shares.



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://company.nokia.com



PressRelease by

NOKIA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 07:31

Language: English

News-ID 515898

Character count: 2401

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NOKIA

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease