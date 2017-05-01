Targovax announces appointment of Erik Digman Wiklund as CFO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Oslo, Norway, 5 January 2017: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE:

TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies

to target solid tumors, announces that Erik Digman Wiklund has been appointed as

the Company's new Chief Financial Officer, and will take up this role in April

2017. The previous CFO, Oystein Soug, was appointed as Targovax's CEO on 2

November 2016.



Erik joins from the nutraceutical company Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS, where he

held the position as Director of Product Innovation. Prior to joining Aker

Biomarine, Erik worked for Norwegian cancer biotechnology company Algeta ASA,

and also has management consulting experience from the Pharma & Health Care

practice of McKinsey & Company. Erik holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from

Aarhus University, Denmark, and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in

Sydney, Australia.



Oystein Soug, CEO of Targovax commented: "We are delighted to announce the

appointment of Erik as our new CFO. He has an impressive track record in

commercial and operational roles in the biotechnology industry, combined with a

strong scientific background. Erik's breadth of expertise will be key as we

approach a number of important milestones in 2017 and 2018 within our innovative

clinical pipeline, designed to help patients own immune system to fight cancer."







For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli(at)targovax.com



Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff(at)crux.no



Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax(at)fticonsulting.com





About Targovax



Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer



Targovax is a clinical stage company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology

therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. Immuno-

oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.



The Company's development pipeline has arisen from two novel proprietary

platforms:



The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses, an emerging class of

biological therapy. ONCOS exclusively uses an adenovirus that has been

engineered to be a tumor-targeted immune activator. The platform has the

potential to generate therapies with superior efficacy and safety compared to

the first approved oncolytic virus therapy, Imlygic, recently launched by Amgen.

We expect proof of concept data related to immune activation in tumor tissue in

2017 from the clinical trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with CPI in patients

with refractory malignant melanoma.



The second platform, TG-Peptides, solely targets tumors that express mutated

forms of the RAS protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many cancers

and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance.

There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against

tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential

stems from its ability to enable a patient's immune system to identify and then

destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations.



The development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in clinical

development covering six indications and has already demonstrated promising

safety and tolerability data and early signs of clinical response.



Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and

have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost effective

manner. Our portfolio of future opportunities comprises a number of early stage

development candidates in addition to the three outlined above.



In July 2016 the Company listed its shares on Oslo Axess, securing funding for

further development of the Company's ongoing and planned trials.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Targovax ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.targovax.com/



PressRelease by

Targovax ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 515899

Character count: 5026

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Targovax ASA

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease