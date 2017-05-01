Uganda speeds visa issuance and strengthens border security with Gemalto Visa Management System

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, Jan. 5, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, is supplying Uganda's Directorate of Citizenship and
Immigration Control (DCIC) with its Coesys Visa Management that combines swift
issuance of all visas and permits with biometric enrollment upon arrival.
Gemalto is supporting the new solution with integration, deployment, maintenance
and training for Ugandan immigration officers. The new scheme allows the
authorities to manage the entire visa life cycle from application to issuance.
It will help the country achieve its goals to facilitate travel, enhance
national security and protect a traveler's identity against theft.
This turnkey solution incorporates a convenient online portal to apply for visas
and permits at any time prior to travel. Legitimate visitors receive their
Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) by email. Upon arrival in Uganda, visitors
get their visas after ETA check, verification of passports and the collection of
their biometric data (fingerprints) to uniquely match travelers to the documents
they are presenting.
Gemalto's solution includes a link to an integrated control list from local and
international sources and alert system to detect and manage undesirable
applicants. It also creates a centralized traveler database secured by an
Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to share, search and match
electronic fingerprints accessible by authorities all over the country.
Launched on July 1(st )2016, the new online visa portal significantly improves
the experience of traveling to Uganda and supports the country's growing
business and tourism sectors. With increased migration across East Africa,
Ugandan authorities can ensure that visas are issued to bona fide applicants.
"Gemalto answered our need for a strong, secure solution, based on international
standards and in line with Uganda's objective to facilitate travel," said
Commissioner Mr. Anthony Namara, Project Coordinator at The Department of
Citizenship and Immigration Control. "Gemalto Visa Management provides a fast
and flexible response to the challenge of large-scale regional migration."
"This new project puts Uganda at the forefront of enhanced immigration solutions
in East Africa," said Ari Bouzbib, Senior Vice President of Government Programs
at Gemalto. "The new system also fits with the regional initiative to deploy a
single tourist visa program across Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. This enables
Ugandan authorities to readily identify travelers and reinforce national
security."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
