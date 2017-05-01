Uganda speeds visa issuance and strengthens border security with Gemalto Visa Management System

Amsterdam, Jan. 5, 2017 - Gemalto

in digital security, is supplying Uganda's Directorate of Citizenship and

Immigration Control (DCIC) with its Coesys Visa Management that combines swift

issuance of all visas and permits with biometric enrollment upon arrival.



Gemalto is supporting the new solution with integration, deployment, maintenance

and training for Ugandan immigration officers. The new scheme allows the

authorities to manage the entire visa life cycle from application to issuance.

It will help the country achieve its goals to facilitate travel, enhance

national security and protect a traveler's identity against theft.



This turnkey solution incorporates a convenient online portal to apply for visas

and permits at any time prior to travel. Legitimate visitors receive their

Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) by email. Upon arrival in Uganda, visitors

get their visas after ETA check, verification of passports and the collection of

their biometric data (fingerprints) to uniquely match travelers to the documents

they are presenting.



Gemalto's solution includes a link to an integrated control list from local and

international sources and alert system to detect and manage undesirable

applicants. It also creates a centralized traveler database secured by an

Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to share, search and match

electronic fingerprints accessible by authorities all over the country.



Launched on July 1(st )2016, the new online visa portal significantly improves

the experience of traveling to Uganda and supports the country's growing

business and tourism sectors. With increased migration across East Africa,

Ugandan authorities can ensure that visas are issued to bona fide applicants.





"Gemalto answered our need for a strong, secure solution, based on international

standards and in line with Uganda's objective to facilitate travel," said

Commissioner Mr. Anthony Namara, Project Coordinator at The Department of

Citizenship and Immigration Control. "Gemalto Visa Management provides a fast

and flexible response to the challenge of large-scale regional migration."



"This new project puts Uganda at the forefront of enhanced immigration solutions

in East Africa," said Ari Bouzbib, Senior Vice President of Government Programs

at Gemalto. "The new system also fits with the regional initiative to deploy a

single tourist visa program across Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. This enables

Ugandan authorities to readily identify travelers and reinforce national

security."



