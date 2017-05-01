Digital Signage Expert Enplug Offers Lifeline To Businesses Struggling To Choose A Signage Display

The range of digital signage displays available today can be overwhelming. But thanks to a new guide from Enplug, making that decision is about to get a lot easier.
(firmenpresse) - The range of digital signage displays available today can be overwhelming. But thanks to a new guide from Enplug, making that decision is about to get a lot easier. Theyve boiled down the entire market to their 5 Best Value Digital Signage Displays giving business owners some much-needed respite from decision fatigue.
For people just starting out in the digital signage market, choosing the right display can be an ordeal. Its not uncommon for entrepreneurs and managers to feel overwhelmed by the scale of choice on offer from various brands, not to mention all of the different ways in which digital signage is used. Enplug wants to put its expertise as a digital signage OS developer to good use by offering some advice for business customers who might be struggling to figure out what to buy.
Now, theyve rounded up the best deal available today, serving as a jumping off point for businesses to carry out their own research
Best Value Digital Signage Displays
Enplug has made sure that all of the displays in its review serve some sort of niche purpose in the market. The article begins with the 42-inch ViewSonic VT4200-L, a low-cost HD display with most of the features businesses need to get started. The guide explains what companies can expect to get at the $600 price point, and goes into great detail about the particular features of the model. Like the other entries in the articles, there is a brief summary section that describes the pros and cons of the display.
After the budget-oriented Viewsonic come the slightly more expensive 48-inch Samsung RM48D and the 50 -inch NEC E505. The Samsung comes with Samsungs own Smart Signage TV platform, making it easier for businesses to customize what gets shown on their displays. It also comes with a three-year warranty, making it an excellent choice for businesses who want peace of mind.
The E505 by NEC - a major display manufacturer - uses a LED backlight, dramatically reducing energy consumption. Enplug points out that this is a great screen for businesses since you wont get sticker shock from your electricity bills and because its cooling fans allow it to be on all day.
The guide then moves on to much larger 55- and 65-inch screens from Samsung and LG which deliver high impact, but at a high price.
Enplug is keen to point out that there are pros and cons to any purchasing decision regarding digital signage displays. Shopping on a budget they note, means youll need to compromise on certain features. For instance, cheaper TVs usually arent very good in brighter environments, and they often come with thicker frames.
Enplug says that the more money youre willing to spend, the more likely youll find TVs suited for bright environments, encased in thinner frames and able to be powered on 24 hours a day.
Click here to read more about which types of display are the best value for your particular budget and circumstances as well as some of the compromises you might face when making a decision.
Contact:
Colin Bovet, Head of Marketing
Address: 6029 Bristol Pkwy, Suite 100, Culver City, CA 90230
Telephone: 303-746-5408
Email: hello(at)enplug.com
Website: https://enplug.com/blog/10-tips-choosing-best-tv-for-digital-menu-board
More information:
http://https://enplug.com/blog/10-tips-choosing-best-tv-for-digital-menu-board
Date: 01/05/2017 - 10:02
Language: English
News-ID 515908
Character count: 3591
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Digital Signage Displays
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 38
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.228
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|222
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.