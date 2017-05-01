Enplug Teaches Struggling Businesses How To Use Digital Signage Players

Lots of businesses communicate with their customers through digital signage boards. Airports, hotels and stadiums all have digital displays to provide information, display interesting content and carry out advertising.

(firmenpresse) - Lots of businesses communicate with their customers through digital signage boards. Airports, hotels and stadiums all have digital displays to provide information, display interesting content and carry out advertising. But the actual process of implementing a signage board that displays the information that you want it to can be quite complicated, especially for people in business with a non-technical background. Its not just a matter of plug-and-play, like a consumer electronics device: theres more to it than that.



Fortunately, though, digital signage experts at Enplug have written a guide on digital signage players, designed to help small business owners navigate the market and choose the right solution for their situation. As they point out, any TV you see in a public space is typically powered by a media player. This media player acts as a sort of controller, managing the content that is shown on a public display. Media players come with their own inbuilt management systems, enabling businesses to customize the content displayed on their screens.



How these media players work, and how they are implemented, has remained a mystery for many businesses until now. But Enplugs new guide goes into extreme detail of every facet of the process from setting them up to how much you should expect to pay.



Loading Content Onto A Digital Signage Player



In general, setting up a media player is relatively straightforward: its storing the digital content that is a little more tricky. The Enplug guide takes the reader through all of the different ways in which media can be transferred to the media player. Content can be uploaded directly from the internet, locally by storing data on the media player itself, or over a business network if the digital signage software solution requires that a server is located on the premises.



Any type of media can be displayed on digital signage, Enplug explains. This includes the latest news, your company website, social media accounts, the weather channel, updates, timetables, videos, and images.





When To Use A Digital Signage Player



The guide then moves on to discussing various use-cases. Because of their rapidly falling price, Enplug argues that it is almost always worthwhile getting a dedicated unit, rather than playing content from a laptop which could pose a security risk. But, they say, some people might not need to bother, especially if they are using signage for a one-off event like a trade show.



What Type Of Digital Signage Player To Choose



As with most electronics products, there is a range of different price points all offering different specs. Enplug's guide provides an in-depth analysis of the various segments of the market, as well as the advantages and disadvantages that come with each.



Finally, the guide discusses how much you should expect to pay for a signage player as well as what features to look for. According to Enplug, prices start from as low as $35 and go all the way up to $1,000. Units are sold by major vendors like Dell, Cisco, and Intel. Click here for more in-depth information on how to choose a digital signage player for your business.



Contact:

Colin Bovet, Head of Marketing

Address: 6029 Bristol Pkwy, Suite 100, Culver City, CA 90230

Telephone: 303-746-5408

Email: hello(at)enplug.com

Website: https://enplug.com/blog/10-tips-choosing-best-tv-for-digital-menu-board





More information:

http://https://enplug.com/blog/10-tips-choosing-best-tv-for-digital-menu-board



PressRelease by

Digital Signage Displays

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 11:06

Language: English

News-ID 515912

Character count: 3793

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Digital Signage Displays



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease