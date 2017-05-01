Knitting Kits Wool Sweater & Socks For Beginners With Pattern & Yarn Released

The Wooly Witch has announced the release of their Chunky Ladies Sweater and Zig-Zag Socks Knitting Kits. The kits are available in a variety of colors from which to choose and include the patterns and all of the wool required to complete each project.

Knitting can be an intimidating pastime for beginners when getting started. Terms like Long Tail Cast On, Knitting Gauge, Ribbing, Cables and Slip Slip Knit instruct the knitter on how to get started and proceed through their pattern.



Choosing the right yarn for the project can be as important as the project itself. Things to consider in choosing yarn include the gauge of the yarn, the texture and color and the fiber content. Cotton, silk and inelastic yarns are better suited for patterns that hang straight.



The Wooly Witch's Chunky Ladies Sweater and Zig-Zag Socks Knitting Kits come with full instructions and the ideal type of yarn to work with for the pattern to help beginners and advanced knitters take the guess work out of choosing and completing their project.



The online yarn store developed by a self-confessed yarn-a-holic features a variety of knitting kits, patterns and yarns from which to choose. Other kits available include Aran Cushions, Baby Blankets, Baby Tunics, Child's Slipover Tanks and the Cuddles Chunky Girl's Cape. Each kit allows the knitter to choose from a variety of colors of yarn to make each project unique.



The Wooly Witch offers a variety of products including 4-ply yarns, Aran yarns, baby yarns, chunky, crochet patterns, double knit, drops yarns, King Cole, machine washable yarns, King Cole, patterns and West Yorkshire Spinners knitting wools and yarns.



The West Yorkshire Spinners yarns available are luxury hand-knitting yarns by the award-wining British wool company West Yorkshire Spinners who produce Bluefaced Leicester DK wool and specialty yarns in a range of colors from muted natural tones to jewel colors of a signature range.





