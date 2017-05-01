Egypt Tour Package Cruises Great Pyramids Giza Abu Simel Itinerary Site Launched

Travel 2 Egypt, a Cairo based travel agency, has launched a new website offering Egypt focused tours and cruises. A team of experts will guide travelers in their choice of different Egyptian destination which includes the Great Pyramids and the Valley of the Kings.

Egypt is a land with a rich history which has captured the imagination of people for centuries and is a popular travel destination. Travel 2 Egypt is a dedicated Egypt travel agency that offers 24/7 support to their customers when they are planning their Egypt trip.



The company states that they work with expert guides who understand Egyptian culture and language. They will help educate travelers about the landmarks and history of their chosen destination, as well as helping them to interact with the local population.



The new website is easily navigated via a drop down list featuring the headings of hotels, day tours, tour packages, group tours and places in Egypt. Help is also at hand for customers using the website as there is an option to chat directly to an advisor via live chat, ensuring quick and direct answers to questions.



The places in Egypt section gives a description of the popular places to visit in Egypt and explains the differences between Upper and Lower Egypt. A brief description of the major cities in Egypt is provided and includes Luxor, Aswan and Cairo, which is the second largest city in Africa and the most famous.



The front page of the website presents featured tours and special offers. One such tour is the Cairo and Nile cruise tour which starts with a visit to Giza, Sakkara and Memphis. Travelers then move on to Luxor, the Valley of the Kings and much more before embarking on a Nile cruise. The cruise takes in Edfu, Kim Ombo and Aswan before ending in Cairo.





