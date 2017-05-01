Sell Your House DC Says It Can Eliminate The Hassle Of Selling A Home

As anybody who has ever sold a home will tell you, its far from a straightforward process. But now a company from Washington DC, Sell Your House DC, wants to change all that.

The founders, who hail from Hyattsville, discovered that there was a gap in the market. There were a bunch of people in the Washington DC area who wanted to sell their homes, but didnt feel confident doing so through the normal channels. There were those who had just recently been divorced and wanted to move on as quickly as possible from a prior relationship without having to spend months waiting for their home to sell on the open market. There were those who had just inherited a house from a deceased relative and who didnt have the time to invest in doing it up before hiring a Realtor to help them sell it. And there were just those who didnt want lots of people coming to their homes on viewings.



Sell Your House DC had an eureka moment: Instead of putting your house on the market and waiting weeks or even months for an interested buyer to come along they thought, why not just offer a price, there and then and deal with the complicated business of finding a permanent buyer afterward? Thats exactly what the company did, and it has now gone from strength to strength, expanding its area of operation.



The company currently serves customers in DC, Maryland and Virginia. It claims to make the process of selling your house a breeze. You wont believe how easy it is to have your house sold and a check in your hand, they say.



The cool thing about the service is the fact that it doesnt matter what state of disrepair a property is in. In fact, the firm says that it actually prefers homes that are in need of work because these are the ones that can be sold on for a higher price. We can handle anything they proudly say on their website.





No Upfront Fees



Sell Your House DC is also keen to emphasize the fact that they never charge fees for any work that they carry out on the properties they buy. We make our money with the investment they say, and do not need to make any by charging you a commission.



No Obligation To Buy



They also never oblige anybody to accept an offer after making one, meaning that sellers are free to walk away from a deal at any time. Because customers have nothing to lose and potentially a lot to gain, Sell Your House DC recommends getting in contact with them anyway to see how much they could be offered.



Click here to find out more about the service, as well as to get in contact with the company for a cash offer.



