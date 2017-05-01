Fort Lauderdale Salsa Dancing Classes & Bachata Merengue Lessons Site Launched

The popular Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical dance studio announced the launch of a new website detailing its popular range of private and drop-in group salsa, bachata and merengue classes, available for beginners or more experienced dancers and even children across Florida.

(firmenpresse) - The Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical dance studio announced the launch of a new website detailing its popular range of Latin dance classes, from salsa to merengue or bachata, taught in a fun and friendly group atmosphere or in private at its studio serving the Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale areas.



More information is available at http://salsabortropical.com.



The Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical dance studio is one of the first dance schools to offer salsa classes in the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County area and widely recognized as the best dance studio for beginners or more experienced dancers and even children to learn and develop their salsa, bachata, merengue or cha-cha in a fun, relaxed and friendly atmosphere.



The highly popular dance studio has now announced the launch of a new website detailing its broad range of Latin dance classes, including salsa, merengue, bachata and other latin social dances, teaching the fundamentals of leading & following or proper footwork and even full choreographies in a fun, friendly group environment or in private to help couples prepare for special occasions such as weddings or proms.



The newly launched website also details the uniquely easy, fun and enjoyable instruction method employed by the renowned latin dance school and its founder Tony Duarte, an acclaimed dance instructor & choreographer with 23 years of experience teaching jazz, hip hop, ballroom and especially latin dancing, which combined with its experienced and qualified team of dance instructors sets the latin dance school apart from other Florida studios.



Free consultations, private lesson appointments and a full schedule of the drop-in group salsa, merengue and bachata classes available for beginners, intermediate or more experienced dancers or children throughout January can also be requested and consulted through the newly launched website or at 786-290-0376, along with details on its range of affordable dance lesson packages and the current holiday specials and promotions.





The Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical team explains that ÂÂour main mission and goal is to offer the finest dance instruction for students of all ages with our proven system which lets our clients learn how to dance in a relaxed, comfortable, fun and friendly atmosphere. We are considered by many as the best Latin dance studio for salsa, bachata or merengue and we welcome anyone, interested in the art of Latin dancing or simply looking to have fun, with open arms.ÂÂ





http://salsabortropical.com/Dance



Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical

http://salsabortropical.com/Dance

Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical

+17862900376

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Step N Dance Salsabor Tropical

Ansprechpartner: Tony

Stadt: Sunrise



