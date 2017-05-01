Digital Signage Company Enplug Reveals All About Digital Menu Boards

For businesses, choosing the right TV for a digital menu board can be a challenge. But now digital signage solutions company Enplug is offering a guide that seeks to make that process a lot easier.

The guide is designed to be an educational tool targeted at those industries that make significant use of TV signage when interacting with customers. Retailers, healthcare providers, fitness centers and restaurants all stand to benefit from the new information that the company is offering.



The guide is designed to be complete, taking businesses through all the decision-making stages involved in choosing an ideal TV for their situation. It covers things like the type of backlighting to choose (be it LED or LCD) as well as which resolutions are most appropriate for various business applications.



Resolution



One thing that makes choosing the right digital signage confusing is that there are many different resolution standards, driven by the fact that television and monitor technology is moving forwards at a fast clip. Most televisions used to be standard HD, meaning that there were either 720 or 1080 pixels running from top to bottom. But there are now much higher resolutions available, and their naming conventions differ. For instance, 4K TVs - which are popular now - have a much greater resolution than standard HD, although you wouldnt be able to immediately tell from the name. It turns out that 4K TVs have 2160 pixel running from top to bottom, giving them four times the number of pixels as a regular TV. 4K displays might look great, Enplug explains, but you can run into issues actually driving content at the native resolutions partly because there is still a paucity of 4K content out there, and partly because you need some pretty beefy hardware to drive the content.



Refresh Rate



Enplugs guide also gives businesses some important guidance for choosing the refresh rate. As the guide explains, the refresh rates describes how fast your display re-draws data to the screen. Modern refresh rates can vary dramatically, with 60 frames per second currently being the norm.





Different companies require different refresh rates. As the guide points out, screens with a low refresh rate can suffer from an artifact called motion blur. This is when the refresh rate of the screen cant keep up with the pace of movements of an object across the screen, and the object appears in multiple frames at once, producing a blurry image. Enplug suggests, therefore, that sports bars and similar businesses go for higher end screens, like 240hz displays, to provide their customers with a crisp image of the on-screen sporting action.



Screen Size



Of course, having a high resolution or a fast refresh rate is only worthwhile if customers are able to see the screen. Different businesses, as Enplug points out, communicate with their customers are different distances. A small, high-resolution screen with a 240hz refresh rate is no use if customers are viewing the display from 18 feet away. As a result, the guide contains a simple graphic that helps businesses judge the size of screen they need, depending on where their customers are located.



Contact:

Colin Bovet, Head of Marketing

Address: 6029 Bristol Pkwy, Suite 100, Culver City, CA 90230

Telephone: 303-746-5408

Email: hello(at)enplug.com

