Lifestyle & Leisure


Pink Flamingo Raft By Teddy Shake Is Now The #1 Rated Pool Float On Amazon.com

Teddy Shake announced today that their popular pink flamingo raft is now the #1 rated pool float on Amazon.com.

(firmenpresse) - Customers love their Teddy Shake pink [flamingo float](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_Odwwyb088E1FY). Not only did the float see a huge increase in sales for the holidays, customers have left glowing reviews for the float - making it the [#1 rated](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float on Amazon.com.

"It is a great thing to have high sales for your product," said company spokesperson Bailey Anderson, "but to have customers take the time out of their lives, to go to Amazon and write you a product review, this is fantastic. We read through each of the reviews, and any comments we receive from customers. This interaction and feedback from customers are very important to us. You can only imagine the satisfaction we feel in knowing that 100% of the customer reviews on Amazon.com say they like our pink flamingo float - out of over 200 reviews! We are thrilled that our customers are happy."

Measuring 80-inches in length, the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float is made of a high quality, durable, bright pink vinyl that can withstand endless hours of play and use. Due to the size of the float, it can be used by adults lounging in the pool, or by several children riding on the flamingo float. Customers have shared stories of using the Teddy Shake flamingo float at campgrounds, in living rooms, playrooms - so many different places.

A verified purchaser left a new five-star review for the flamingo float today, writing "This Flamingo float is absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the thickness and durability of the float. I am a big girl and could fit my whole body on the float to lounge in the sun. Everybody that comes over wants one. It is so fun to play with and comfortable to lay on. You will not be disappointed!!! I want another!!" Another five-star reviewer added "This float is HUGE! It's been a big hit at our community pool, with all the kids wanting to float on top. They also will jump from the sides of the pool onto the float, and this has created HOURS of fun for them. I also like to lie on it for a suntan. Hard to get onto if you are in the water, but I jump on from the pool steps, and it's been great. LOVE!"



The Teddy Shake flamingo float is available for purchase for $39.99, with free shipping offered on any order of $49 or more.

About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."



http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats
https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

alekspressdev
01/05/2017
Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats
Miami, FL

05/01/2017

