Best Acne Scar Treatment Cream By SmoothRx Sets New Goal for New Year

SmoothRx announced that they have set some new sales goal for their best acne scar treatment cream for the new year.

(firmenpresse) - The SmoothRx [best acne scar treatment](https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G) cream has been ranked as the best acne scar removal cream on Amazon.com. A new year is here and to celebrate; SmoothRx announced today some new, more aggressive goals for their best acne scar treatment cream.



"There has been a tremendous increase in sales of this acne scar removal cream over the past year," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "As exciting as these sales are, there is still a desire to push ourselves and to reach out to more customers. What we have, our acne scar removal cream, is a very special product. Customers who have lived with scars for many years have used our cream and gotten results. Our hope is to continue the increase in sales."



Over 160 customers have left reviews of the SmoothRx [acne scar remova](https://www.facebook.com/SmoothRx-251895895170257)l cream on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the cream. Within the past week, a new five-star review was left by a verified purchaser who wrote "2 neck surgeries in 4 month- best stuff I've found! Was using another product & when they stopped selling I was beyond upset. Now I'm happy as can be & on my 3rd order I think!"



The SmoothRx best acne scar removal cream is made of the highest quality ingredients, which include jojoba oil, orange oil, cocoa butter, aloe, shea butter, mango butter, rose hip seed oil, grapefruit extract and more. The ingredients combine to form a natural smelling compound that when applied to scars and stretch marks as directed, can help them fade. In addition to helping older scars fade, the moisturizing properties of the SmoothRx cream improve the elasticity of the skin, which can help prevent new scars and stretch marks from forming.



About SmoothRx: SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

(469) 233-5857

