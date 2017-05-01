(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Tecan to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Männedorf, Switzerland, January 5, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:
TECN) today announced that it will present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
on January 11, 2017.
The investor presentation by David Martyr, CEO of Tecan, will begin at 5:00 pm
PST (2:00 am CET on January 12, 2017) and will be webcast live. The webcast may
be accessed under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain
available for 90 days.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and
solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company
specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated
workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients
include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research
departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment
manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM
instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.
Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and
development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and
service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of
CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan
Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor(at)tecan.com
www.tecan.com
