Tecan to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Männedorf, Switzerland, January 5, 2017 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:

TECN) today announced that it will present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

on January 11, 2017.



The investor presentation by David Martyr, CEO of Tecan, will begin at 5:00 pm

PST (2:00 am CET on January 12, 2017) and will be webcast live. The webcast may

be accessed under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.



A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain

available for 90 days.





About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and

solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company

specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated

workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients

include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research

departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment

manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM

instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and

development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and

service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of

CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan

Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).





For further information:



Tecan Group

Martin Braendle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations



Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor(at)tecan.com

www.tecan.com



Press Release:

http://hugin.info/100384/R/2069176/777246.pdf







