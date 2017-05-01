CF&B Communication : Selected Midcaps meet German institutional investors

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(Frankfurt) - On the 2 February, CF&B Communication will be organizing its
10(th) edition of the "Frankfurt Midcap Event", where selected Midcaps
travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Frankfurt to
showcase their added value to the attending institutional investors.
On one day the investors will see the Top Managers of the participating
companies in pre-organized One-to-one meetings.
40 listed companies from Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, ... will meet more
than 70 institutional investors mainly from Germany.
INTERMONTE, INVEST SECURITIES and MIDCAP PARTNERS will be the partners of this
edition, and will share their experience and analysis of the French and Italian
markets.
For the free registration for investors, please contact: Caroline BADER -
c.bader(at)cfbcom.fr
Website : www.midcapevents.com
