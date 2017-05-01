CF&B Communication : Selected Midcaps meet German institutional investors

(Frankfurt) - On the 2 February, CF&B Communication will be organizing its

10(th) edition of the "Frankfurt Midcap Event", where selected Midcaps

travelling to European financial capitals will make a stop in Frankfurt to

showcase their added value to the attending institutional investors.



On one day the investors will see the Top Managers of the participating

companies in pre-organized One-to-one meetings.



40 listed companies from Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, ... will meet more

than 70 institutional investors mainly from Germany.



INTERMONTE, INVEST SECURITIES and MIDCAP PARTNERS will be the partners of this

edition, and will share their experience and analysis of the French and Italian

markets.



For the free registration for investors, please contact: Caroline BADER -

c.bader(at)cfbcom.fr



Website : www.midcapevents.com









http://www.cfbcom.fr



