Brisbane Kids Birthday Party Entertainers Launches New Spa Packages For Girls

Inertia Day Spa announces the launch of its new Princess Pamper Party packages that will change things in the kids birthday parties space for the better. For anyone looking for party ideas Inertia services Brisbane,Gold Coast & Ipswich. Further information can be found at http://letstakealook.at/princessparties

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Inertia Mobile Day Spa announced the launch of its new [Princess Pamper Party packages](http://letstakealook.at/princessparties) for girls, set to go live 5th January, 2017. Inertia's Party Entertainers service Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ipswich regions. For anyone looking for entertainment ideas for kids birthday parties, this new development in children's parties will be worth paying attention to, as it's set to shake things up for anyone looking for unique ideas for their daughter's birthday.



Currently, with even a passing glance, a person will notice that they pride themselves on standing out from the crowd. The Founder at Inertia Day Spa, Julie Polson, makes a point of saying "things are going to change in the industry when our new princess pamper party packages launch".



Julie Polson continues... "Where you'll always see our competitors doing the same old thing, we provide a personal touch and party package options to suit all budgets and personal preferences. We do this because we aim to be Industry leaders and the best at what we do. Ultimately this is going to be a huge benefit to our customers because we provide unique stress free birthday party options that your Daughter and her friends will remember for years to come."



Inertia Day Spa was established in 2008. It has been doing business 8 years and it has always aimed to to be the first stop for all parents looking for an incredible birthday spa experience for their children and leaders in the industry.



Currently, the closest thing to Inertia Day Spa's princess pamper parties service are services that lack the creativity and years of experience they bring to the table, but Inertia Day Spa has improved on this by being innovative, current with market trends and by employing a team of beauty therapists who love and enjoy what they do . This alone is predicted to make Inertia Day Spa's princess pamper parties service more popular with customers in the kids birthday parties space, quickly.





Once again, Brisbane kids birthday party entertainers are set to launch the new spa packages for girls parties on the 5th January, 2017. To find out more, the place to visit is http://letstakealook.at/princessparties





http://www.inertiadayspa.com.au



Inertia Day Spa

http://www.inertiadayspa.com.au

