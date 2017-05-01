Evolving Systems' Customer Acquisition and Activation Managed Service Selected by One of Asia's Largest Wireless Carriers

(firmenpresse) - ENGLEWOOD, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time analytics, activation and consumer lifecycle marketing for connected mobile devices worldwide, today announced that one of Asia's largest wireless carriers has selected the Company's Customer Acquisition and Activation Managed Service to support the acquisition, upgrades, upsell and activations of its rapidly expanding base of over 200 million subscribers.

Evolving Systems offers carriers Managed Service solutions to help accelerate customer acquisition, empower multiple distribution channels, upsell subscribers, improve subscriber loyalty and monetize consumer information throughout their lifecycle. This initial solution and managed service will enable the carrier to sell its products and services over multiple existing and new channels with significantly higher efficiency and greater personalization options for customers, including seamless, at-home upgrades of 2G/3G to 4G services.

"We are very pleased to have been selected for this large, multi-year project by a member of one of the world's largest and most progressive Tier-1 carrier groups," said Thomas Thekkethala, CEO of Evolving Systems. "This is by far our largest and most ambitious Managed Service new customer win since we began our transition from the traditional license software sales model to the recurring revenue-based, transaction-oriented managed service model.

"The customer selected Evolving Systems over competing solutions largely due to the Company's Managed Services offering," added Thekkethala. "The new Managed Services bundles our decade of experience and expertise in customer acquisition and activation with technology platforms implemented and operational at more than 25 global carriers. The combination delivers an unprecedented level of service and measurable results for our carrier customers and supports our goal of building long-term customer relationships and revenues."

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of software and services for connected mobile devices to over 75 network operators in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, SIM distribution, and consumer acquisition, activation, upsell, loyalty and monetization. Founded in 1985, the Company has headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Malaysia and Romania. For more information please visit or follow us on Twitter

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Specifically, statements about the impact and ability of the solution described in this press release to handle future needs of customers are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the Company may not undertake to update these statements. Actual results could vary materially from these expectations. For a more extensive discussion of Evolving Systems' business, and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2016; Forms 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and 8-K/A; press releases and the Company's website.

