Memo Box Mini Launching to Keep Your Meds on Track with Alert App and the World's Smallest Smart Pillbox

The world's smallest, well-designed smart pillbox makes managing one-off prescriptions simple; becomes part of the family first-aid kit and travel essentials

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- - Remembering to take various pills and medications can be challenging at any age. When meds are not taken as recommended, it is called medication non-adherence and reports say this is a very significant problem, cited as the cause of over 125,000 deaths** and $100 billion in preventable costs* annually. Today the world's smallest smart pillbox and app called Memo Box Mini from is launching to provide help with tracking and managing medication use. Combining the best of connected gadgets with an easy-to-use app, the Memo Box Mini can help make sure meds are taken in the right dose at the right time.

Coming in at a size that easily fits in the palm of your hand, Memo Box Mini slips in your bag or purse, connects to your phone with Bluetooth, and reminds you when it's time to take medicines. With GPS functionality, it alerts you when you are leaving pre-set locations (e.g. home) without it. Memo Box Mini automatically tracks daily consumption to prevent potential over-dosing. Mini's capacity is most suitable for users who are not consuming too many prescriptions per day or just want maximum portability. At an early-bird price of $19 for the Kickstarter community, Memo Box Mini becomes an essential part of your travel pack or family's first-aid kit. With the help of Memo Box Mini, one can keep one's medication records safe and complete with ease, and always be prepared with a contingency plan. Unlike other app-only solutions, Memo Box Mini will automatically log a user's medication intake, saving tedious manual input.

"Whether a doctor prescribes you antibiotics for a two-week period or mom needs help remembering about her blood pressure medicine, Memo Box Mini is essential for keeping everyone on track," said Shan Lu, CEO, , the company that developed the Memo Box Mini pillbox and app.

The Memo Box Mini features:

Alerting users if you left home without medication

Provides reminders with a green indicator 'to take' and warning with a red indicator against 'double dosage'

Records medication intake as either 'taken' or 'missed'

Information is stored within the app, sending alerts/updates to phones

Enables users to monitor family's medication activities

One-month battery life (rechargeable)

Easy to locate Memo Box Mini with 'Ping' function

Not only appealing to the consumer market, Memo Box can provide an SDK solution to Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PMBs), System Integrators for hospitals and mobile health communities, to help improve health outcomes, reduce costs and generate value for all.

Memo Box Mini is launching on Kickstarter and will be displayed at .

