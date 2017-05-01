       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Commercial Beverage Blender Global Market Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 8.29% during 2016-2020

The global commercial beverage blender market is expected to grow at a CAGR of just above 8% during the forecast period, according to Market Research hub latest report. Global demand for blenders market was valued at USD 2,334.5 million in 2015, is expected to reach USD 3,320.8 million.

Beverage Blender Global Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 5, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the addition of a new report to its offerings, titled as Global Commercial Beverage Blender Market 2016-2020. This research study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market by covering the regions such as Europe, APAC, North America and Rest of the World. For the next five years, the report analyzes the current scenario and growth prospects of the beverage blender market. Also, to calculate the market size, the study considers the revenue by the sales of new units of commercial beverage blenders to the end-users.

Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=902747

Recently, the research analysts have estimated that the global market of commercial beverage blenders will witness a rapid growth at a CAGR of 8.29% till the end of 2020. This surge occurred due to the growing number of strategic alliances. The report firstly describes the overview of the market by its introduction, segmentation and landscape. Commercial blenders are mostly used to puree soups and sauces or mix up smoothies and frozen cocktails. Now a days, many food service establishments are expanding their menu offerings and including blended beverages on their menu. Thus, it is gaining momentous prominence among food service establishments that have a high demand for beverages.

Moving further, this market is segmented by container construction, container type, capacity and even by geography. End users for the market are as follows:

Juice bars, clubs and pubs
Restaurants
Hotels
Catering companies

According to the report, juice bars, pubs and club segments are currently the most leading areas and will retain their position in the coming years. This is mainly due to the increasing number of outlets offering blended beverages in both alcoholic & non-alcoholic forms. In terms of geography, North America holds the maximum share in 2015. The major factor responsible for the rapid growth in this region is due to the rising demand for frozen beverages and smoothies.



Additionally, the report also discusses the market challenges hindering the progression which involves used commercial beverage blenders, quick wear & tear of components and also the leakage of Teflon flecks. On the other hand, research analysts have studied that the latest trend gaining impetus in the global market is the jar free technology. In addition to this, advanced blending innovations and increasing focus on noise reduction technologies is also gaining huge attention.

Further, the report also highlights the key vendors operating in the global market such as:

Vitamix
Blendtec
Hamilton Beach Brands
Waring

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-commercial-beverage-blender-market-2016-2020-report.html

In the end, competitive scenario of the market has also been explored by focusing on these key vendors. Other prominent competitors in the market include Ceado, JTC Electronics, Keepsun.



http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-commercial-beverage-blender-market-2016-2020-report.html



global-commercial-beverage-blender-market-report, beverage-blender-market-growth, commercial-beverage-blender-global-market,



Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/



Prashant Tripathi
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/



