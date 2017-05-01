Miami Lakes Insurance Company The SENA Group has a NEW web address

The SENA Group is an independent insurance agency in Miami Lakes, Fl offering Car Insurance, Homeowners and Renters Insurance, Business Insurance, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Financial Services from over 50 underwriters. Lear how you can save by dealing with an independent insurance agent.

(firmenpresse) - The Sena Group is an independent Insurance agency headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company consists of five regional offices stretching from Boca Raton to South Miami. Rather than operating from a single corporate website, each office manager has been given the latitude to deploy their independent web presence. The policy allows each office to cater to the individual needs of the audience they service. After consulting with Vertical Marketing LLC, a South Florida marketing agency, it was determined that the existing domain "thesenagroupbilltorres.com" was not the best option for an organization who wants to be known as an "[Insurance Agent in Miami Lakes, FL.](http://thesenagroupmiami.com)" For this reason, the branch manager Mr. Guillermo "Bill" Torres has chosen to adopt "thesenagroupmiami.com" as the official web address going forward.



Mr. Torres' insurance industry background includes highly recognized names such as New York Life, Allstate, and Transamerica, just to mention a few. He has an understanding of the steps companies now need to take to stay competitive. The SENA GroupÂÂs North Dade office opened for business in 2004 with Mr. Torres as associate agent and manager. Since then he has been making sure that not only all the marketing tools are in place but also that all clients receive the care and respect they expect and deserve. Mr. Torres background and entrepreneur skills make him a natural manager with a hands-on approach to finding the best solution for this client. Whether it is working with a [home inspection company](http://hisinspector.com), making sure a homeowner get the best rate possible or working with a policyholder and their [public adjuster in Miami](http://adpadjusters.com) to find the best resolution to a claim, itÂÂs the same attitude.



With the new website now live and the online quote system in place, the Sena Group's Miami Lakes branch looks forward to servicing clients outside of Miami Lakes and neighboring cities like Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Opa-Locka and even Miramar. Unlike many insurance agencies in the area who specialized in niches likes auto insurance, The Sena Group is truly a full-service agency offering auto insurance, homeowners and renters insurance, business and commercial auto, life and more. For information on all the services The Sena Group has to offer, please visit thesenagroupmiami.com.





More information:

http://thesenagroupmiami.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

The Sena Group, Miami Lakes Office

http://thesenagroupmiami.com

PressRelease by

The Sena Group, Miami Lakes Office

Requests:

+13058234086

Date: 01/05/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 515977

Character count: 2729

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Sena Group, Miami Lakes Office

Ansprechpartner: Guillermo âBillâ Torres

Stadt: Miami Lakes

Telefon: +13058234086



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 05/01/2017



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease