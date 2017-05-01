2016 Marks the Year of Major Award Wins, Momentum and Expansion for Topo Athletic

Sales soar as Topo Athletic's retail footprint expands to 43 REI locations and editors name multiple models among Best Running Shoes of 2016

(firmenpresse) - NEWTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Topo Athletic closed the books on a solid 2016 with domestic sales up 66 percent year-over-year. Growth at Topo was driven by the launch of four new models, each featuring Topo's signature fit, and a strong wholesale re-order business. In 2016, Topo scooped up multiple award wins issued by the gear editors at major running, fitness and consumer publications. These accolades include:

Men's Health: "Best Running Shoes of 2016" -- Ultrafly and MT-2

Runner's World: "Best Buy" in Trail Running -- MT-2

Runner's World: "Best Debut" in Road Running -- Ultrafly

National Geographic: "Gear of the Year 2016" -- Hydroventure

Outside Online: "Coolest Running Gear of 2016" -- Hydroventure

"2016 was an important year for Topo Athletic," said Tony Post, founder and CEO of Topo Athletic. "I am proud and appreciative of the team's hard work in delivering a great product and experience to our customers. I am also humbled and inspired by the warm reception we've received from so many athletes who have discovered the unique fit and feel of Topo."

"In the second half of this year, we were challenged with meeting inventory demands -- which is a nice problem to have, but it's still a problem! We have dramatically ramped up capacity, added staff, and are better positioned to support our growth moving into 2017."

According to Matt Powell, vice president and industry analyst at The NPD Group, "U.S. athletic footwear results in Q3 were softer than they were in the first two quarters of the year, with dollar sales growing by only 2 percent for the quarter, compared to the mid-single digits for the first two quarters." However, even as growth for performance running shoes has slowed, smaller brands like Topo are still growing.

There is also solid optimism in specialty outdoor as the experience continues to evolve and consumers seek out products suitable for both rugged conditions and casual use. Powell also reports, "Consumers are doing more with less; rather than purchasing specific products for every season or activity, they are buying adaptable and multipurpose items." With offerings between $90-130, Topo is proud to fill this need by providing functional, performance footwear at accessible price points.

Since launching its first line of shoes in fall 2013, Topo Athletic has sought to market through premium sit-and-fit retailers. Today, Topo Athletic is sold in more than 400 premium independent running and outdoor stores around the country and will be available at 43 REI locations starting this spring. In 2017, Topo Athletic's international presence will scale from five to 15 countries, including: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Many retail partners will bring in the new Fli-Lyte 2, an update to Topo Athletic's most popular road shoe. Available in May 2017, the new model features Topo's signature fit and offers a slightly softer, yet highly-responsive and flexible ride, suitable for a variety of distances and speeds. Topo Athletic will be previewing the Fli-Lyte 2 as well as its award-winning trail running models at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2017 (Jan. 10-12) at booth #30125W.

Fli-Lyte 2 Specs// weight: 8.4oz (M9)/6.9oz (W7); total stack height: 23/20mm (3mm drop); MSRP: $100

For more information about Topo Athletic or to schedule an appointment at Outdoor Retailer, please contact Kristine David: .

ABOUT TOPO ATHLETIC



Topo Athletic creates footwear that honors the shape and biomechanics of the human foot. Rising above the industry's gimmicks and trends, Topo Athletic's products encourage instinctive and natural movement to help deliver a better running and fitness experience. Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., Topo was founded in 2012 by Tony Post -- an industry veteran with over 30 years of shoemaking and competitive running experience. For more information, please visit and follow on , and (at)topoathletic.

Image Available:

Image Available:

Kristine David





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3095864



PressRelease by

Topo Athletic

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 515980

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Topo Athletic

Stadt: NEWTON, MA





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease