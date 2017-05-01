American Green Relocates CBD Store

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- (OTC PINK: ERBB) announced today it has reopened its CBD (Cannabidiol) online storefront which can be found at . The company will increase the product line to include tinctures for people and their pets, eLiquid, mint lozenges, and additional sizes of its current product line.

"Our grand opening created a tremendous amount of 'buzz' and we sold some of every product and everything available in one category," said David Gwyther, acting president and chairman at American Green. "The products are of the highest quality and this was reflected in the flurry of sales and positive feedback. Our extract and manufacturing partners allow us to provide our clients with the best products on the market. Expanding our current product line is a natural reaction to the positive sales and feedback we received," continued Mr. Gwyther.

"The emerging and competitive CBD market has many variations in its offerings, and having American Green's high-quality CBD products lumped in with other CBD-based products was not allowing our products to receive the attention we believe they deserve. By moving our CBD Store to , we can offer a more personal experience and line of products on our own terms; all while staying within the scope of current regulations, of course. It's what our customers, shareholders, and the public at large deserve," Mr. Gwyther concluded.

In other news, American Green is starting 2017 with a commitment to shape its communication platforms in response to shareholder feedback and the Board of Directors' requirement that the company be as transparent as possible while preserving its image and position at the top of the industry. Not only will the imagery and content of its main website at be edited for relevance, it will take on the look and feel that its supporters and more than 50,000 shareholders expect. In direct response to requests for increased interaction, the ERBB Group at OTC.watch () will contain regular updates relevant to the company's ongoing initiatives.

Be sure to visit the company's website at and sign up for the company's email alerts to stay current on news. The company has over 6,500 shareholders and interest-holders on its private list and the list is growing every month. In addition, shareholders can join in the conversation here: .

About American Green, Inc.

, became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, the largest shareholder base of any cannabis-related public company in the US, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products -- spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.

