       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial & Investment Banking


Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.1175 Per Share for January 2017

ID: 515989
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUNS) today declared a distribution of $0.1175 per share for the month of January 2017. The distribution is payable on February 1, 2017 to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2017. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in leveraged, middle market companies in the form of senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments.

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact:
Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Investor Relations
646-308-8770

Contact:
Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Investor Relations
646-308-8770



Keywords (optional):

solar-senior-capital-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/05/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 515989
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Solar Senior Capital Ltd.
Stadt: NEW YORK, NY


Number of hits: 29

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial & Investment Banking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.237
Registriert Heute: 20
Registriert Gestern: 26
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 203


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z