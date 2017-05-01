Medovex Corporation Names Ed Valdez Quality Manager

Former Integra Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory Manager for Devices Used in Neurosurgery, Sterotaxy, ENT and General Surgery Joins Company on Heals of Recent Successful SGS Certification

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Medovex Corp. (NASDAQ: MDVX), ("Medovex" or "Company"), a developer of medical technology products, today announced that the Company has named Ed Valdez to the position of Quality Manager. Mr. Valdez, previously a consultant to the Company, has joined it full time effective January 1, 2017.

Prior to joining Medovex, Valdez spent six years with Integra Life Sciences where he served as Quality and Regulatory Manager for devices used in Neurosurgery, Sterotaxy, ENT and General Surgery. Prior to Integra, he served in various Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs positions with Digital Angel/Applied Digital Solutions, Medtronic Cardiac Surgery, Compex Medical, Inc., Pfizer Hospital Products Group, Owens Brockway/Specialty Products, Inc., Lukens Medical Corp., and Summa Medical and Endotronics Corporation.

Jill Schweiger, Medovex's Senior Vice President Regulatory, Clinical & Quality, stated, "Ed's extensive background and experience make him a great quality addition to our team. We look forward to his help and leadership in the Quality arena as we push ahead towards anticipated CE Marking and ultimate market release of the DenerveX System."

Patrick Kullmann, Medovex President and COO, stated, "We're very pleased that we continue to amass a highly experienced world class team ahead of our anticipated move towards commercialization of our DenerveX System. As recently announced, the device has successfully now received SGS certification. This represents the most significant development milestone that Medovex has accomplished since the company was founded and is the most important to date leading up to CE Marking of the system for sale outside of the U.S."

The DenerveX System consists of the DenerveX device, a single use medical device and the DenerveX Pro-40 Power Generator, both designed to be less invasive with faster recovery time than current surgical treatment options. It consists of two procedures combined into one device and is expected to provide for a longer lasting treatment solution while offering potential savings to the health care system.

DenerveX system is not yet CE marked or FDA cleared and is not yet commercially available.

Medovex was formed to acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of potentially ground breaking medical technology products. Criteria for selection include those products with potential for significant improvement in the quality of patient care combined with cost effectiveness. The Company's first pipeline product, the DenerveX device, is intended to provide long lasting relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome at significantly less cost than currently available options. To learn more about Medovex Corp., visit

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

