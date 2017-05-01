ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 153,000 Jobs in December

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Private sector employment increased by 153,000 jobs from November to December according to the December . Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

1-19 employees -3,000

20-49 employees 21,000

50-499 employees 71,000

500-999 employees 8,000

1,000+ employees 56,000

Natural resources/mining -5,000

Construction -2,000

Manufacturing -9,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 82,000

Information -6,000

Financial activities 10,000

Professional/business services 24,000

Professional/technical services 18,000

Management of companies/enterprises 2,000

Administrative/support services 3,000

Education/health services 29,000

Health care/social assistance 26,000

Education 2,000

Leisure/hospitality 18,000

Other services 11,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

Franchise jobs 23,300

"As we exit 2016, it's interesting to note that the private sector generated an average of 174,000 jobs per month, down from 209,000 in 2015," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and head of the ADP Research Institute. "And while job gains in December were slightly below our monthly average, the U.S. labor market has experienced unprecedented seven years of growth that has brought us to near full employment. As we enter 2017, the tightening labor market will likely slow the growth."

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said, "Job growth remains strong but is slowing. The gap between employment growth in the service economy and losses on the goods side persists. Smaller companies are struggling to maintain payrolls while large companies are expanding at a healthy pace."

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 411,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S. The November total of jobs added was revised down from 216,000 to 215,000.

Comments on this PressRelease