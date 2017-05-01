Acrylic Makeup Draw Storage Unit Exclusive Product For Cosmopolitan Collection

Cosmopolitan Collection has announced that their highly rated acrylic makeup drawer storage unit will be the exclusive product for the company.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection has concentrated their time, knowledge and production efforts on their [acrylic makeup drawer](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) storage unit. In order to be a more productive and impactful company, they have chosen to narrow the focus of the company to this acrylic makeup organizer. Cosmopolitan Collection will devote more time and energy to experimentation of the design and material in attempts to create the best makeup organizer on the market.



Currently, their acrylic makeup organizer features four drawers in a unit that can be divided into two pieces, which provides space for a variety of cosmetic and [makeup products](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/product-reviews/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_viewopt_rvwer?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=five_star&reviewerType=all_reviews&showViewpoints=0&sortBy=recent&pageNumber=1). Recent improvements, such as ergonomic handles on drawers, have been met with high praise, and many users are applauding the exceptional quality of the construction of the makeup organizer. A recent verified purchaser commented, "This was a Christmas gift for my teenage daughter, who is a professional makeup artist and needs the best tools for her trade. When she opened this gift, she abandoned her family and quickly took off to her room to organize her million dollar makeup collection. Was a big hit, highly recommended." The Cosmopolitan Collection acrylic makeup drawer organizer can be used by men or women, at home or in a professional setting, to organize a variety of makeup and grooming products. It is attractive, easy to clean and make an excellent gift.



The makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection can be purchased exclusively at Amazon.com and is currently on sale for $42.99 There is a money back guarantee that customers will be satisfied with their purchase, or it can be returned for a full refund. Shipping is free for purchases over $49.





About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





