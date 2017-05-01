High Rated Gel Pens Target New Demographic Of Customers For New Year

Teddy Shake announced today that with the coming of the new year, they will target a new demographic of customers for their top-rated gel pens, people who like to bullet journal.

(firmenpresse) - With the coming of the new year, it is common for people to look at their lives to set new goals for what they would like to achieve. Part of this process is often devoted to various planners and life or time organizer systems. Recently bullet journaling has become a very popular trend for both students and professionals, both young and old. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took time to explain [bullet journaling](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA), and why their gel pens are perfect for use in the journals.



"As the trends have all shifted towards technology with the growing popularity of laptops, tablets and powerful cell phones, some have found that this is not always the best way to track to-do lists, schedules, thoughts, and notes. This is why the bullet journal was introduced," stated Anderson. "A bullet journal is a notebook - it can be simple, fancy, whatever you have or prefer. It is a system of taking notes and journaling, using bullet points as the structure for the notes and lists. As you will find on social media, many people who bullet journal love to make their journal a work of art where they doodle and make their pages look beautiful. They love to use special pens of many different colors, and our gel pens are perfect for them!"



Teddy Shake gel pens come in a set with 105 different colors, which include rainbow, metallic, milky, and neon. The [gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) offer 60% more ink than other gel pens, which means they will last much longer for many more hours of journaling. The gel pens are a high-quality construction, so the writing flow will be smooth, as they will not skip or bleed while writing. In addition to bullet journaling, the Teddy Shake gel pens are perfect for use in adult coloring books, school work, art projects, cartooning or just plain fun



The Teddy Shake gel pens are currently discounted to $24.99, and are available exclusively on Amazon.com.





About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





