TimefireVR Appoints KCSA as Strategic Communications and Investor Relations Counsel

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- TimefireVR Inc. (OTCQB: TFVR) (the "Company"), a software company with a virtual reality platform for immersive, interactive and social experiential learning, today announced that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading New York-based communications firm, to lead the Company's strategic communications and investor relations programs.

KCSA intends to deploy an investor relations campaign designed to increase awareness of TimefireVR among the investment community through a comprehensive communications strategy. KCSA's mandate includes communications, strategy and introductions to the institutional investment community. Since KCSA's inception nearly fifty years ago, the firm has developed a strong reputation for its work representing public companies.

Jonathan Read, Chief Executive Officer of TimefireVR, stated, "We are eager to begin working with the entire KCSA team on strategic communications and investor relations. Having recently completed on our going public transaction, management and the Board agree that now is the time to engage a leading communications firm to assist us in presenting our story to the investment community. KCSA has built a rich history cemented by talented investor relations and public relations professionals to lead us in this effort."

Todd Fromer, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, "KCSA is on the front lines of industry trends and new technology. As an emerging industry, virtual reality intrigues us and holds great promise. We believe KCSA is the right partner to focus TimeFireVR's communication strategy and help tell this compelling story to the investment community."

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit .

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established in early 2014 to develop a virtual reality application platform ("Hypatia"), built on pillars of social interaction, commerce, cultural immersion, and entertainment. Hypatia is a curated virtual reality destination metaverse of massive scale, in development for over two years and influenced from some of the most visited cities in the world, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Venice, Paris, London and New York. TimefireVR's VR platform application provides an environment for collaborative participation and experiential learning in a safe environment where creativity and curiosity are rewarded. Hypatia's Alpha launch is anticipated in early 2017 with expectations to be a VR destination content leader. A trailer for Hypatia can be seen at

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and future monetization, including our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the future condition of the capital markets in general and the market for microcap securities, the public's and future investors' reaction to and acceptance of virtual reality, and software bugs that could delay TimefireVR's successful development of its Virtual Reality platform. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TimefireVR/EnergyTek Corp.



Jonathan Read

CEO

1-888-875-9928









KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto

212.896.1254

TimefireVR, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ





