BreezoMeter First to Offer Machine Learning Air Pollution Forecasting and Pollen Dispersion Data, Providing Complete, Real-Time Picture of Air Quality

Global air quality company uses big data, proprietary dispersion algorithms and machine learning techniques to provide the most accurate picture of air pollution and pollen grains

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- , the leading global air quality analytics provider, today announces the addition of air quality forecasting and pollen dispersion data, based on its proprietary machine learning algorithm, to its API. The company is now able to provide air quality data up to four days in advance, providing consumers, businesses and cities with an early warning to prepare for pollution events or plan a day outdoors in the fresh air. With the addition of pollen dispersion to its air quality data, BreezoMeter is utilizing its cutting-edge dispersion algorithms to provide real-time pollen patterns in sync with its pollution information for the most complete report of air quality available.

While making precise predictions about the weather is difficult, accurately forecasting air quality levels is more complicated. Air quality is governed by complex dynamics and factors such as traffic, local emissions and weather, meaning air quality within one region can change several times a day. With four-day forecasting now available through BreezoMeter's API, companies can easily integrate to provide customers with actionable recommendations. Use case examples include fitness wearables recommending outdoor training when the forecast suggests fresh air, cosmetic companies offering advice, in advance, about which beauty products to wear during high pollution events, and air purifiers automatically starting before pollution levels rise.

"In terms of annual deaths, air pollution has surpassed malaria, car accidents and HIV, combined. It's a massive and global issue affecting everyone, and up until now, consumers did not have access to real-time accurate air quality data," says Emil Fisher, Chief Technology Officer at BreezoMeter. "Our goal is to democratize air quality data to put this pollution information into the hands of the consumer. Now, with our predictive forecasting technology, you can check air quality for the upcoming days as easily as you would check the weather."

In addition to air quality forecasting, BreezoMeter has also added pollen dispersion data to its API. The company is first launching the pollen data in Japan, with Europe and the U.S. to follow in early 2017. The pollen data has its own scale based on different pollen types that vary from country to country and between seasons. Use cases for pollen dispersion include consumers checking pollen data in their mobile health app to determine preventative measures or alternate routes for the day.

BreezoMeter's data is easily integrated, via API, into technologies, such as wearable devices, providing continuous access to outside surroundings. Customers include Dyson, Dermalogica, Veolia, Cisco, Motorola Solutions, Current (Powered by GE), Onboard Informatics and more. BreezoMeter will be showcasing demos of the new products at CES 2017 - Sands Expo, Health & Wellness, Booth #43930. For more information about BreezoMeter, visit , and for a video showcasing the company's integrated use cases, visit .

BreezoMeter, the world's leading real-time air quality analytics provider, is helping more than 50 million people in 35 countries improve their health and quality of life by providing simple, intuitive and actionable air pollution data. Derived from governmental sensors, satellites, weather patterns, transportation dynamics and other sources, BreezoMeter provides users with accurate and precise air quality data, including pollutant concentrations and forecast, up to the city block. The company offers its data as a service via API to enterprises, from smart home, fitness, cosmetics, and automotive companies to health technology brands.

BreezoMeter

