EZJR, Inc. Announces Opening of Six New Her Imports Stores

Six Additional Openings Planned for January

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- EZJR, Inc. (OTCQB: EZJR), a leading retailer of human hair extensions, today announced the opening of six additional seasonal retail locations stores operating under the brand name, Her Imports. The new stores are located in San Diego, Phoenix, Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbus, Ohio, and the greater Chicago area. This now brings the total number of Her Imports locations in the U.S. to thirty, up from twenty-one only a year ago.

Barry Hall, EZJR's CEO, stated, "After we consummated our agreement to obtain the exclusive rights to the Her Imports brand name, we made a strategic decision to pursue an aggressive store expansion plan. Based on our unique business model, we are able to quickly open these locations to take advantage of seasonal sales opportunities. Then, depending on the results for that location, we can either move towards a long-term presence or close the location at minimal cost to the Company." Hall added, "We have already started working on six additional retail locations that should be fully operational by the end of January."

EZJR, Inc. sells human hair extensions and related hair-care and beauty products under the brand name Her Imports at retail locations throughout the U.S. and on our Website, herimports.com. Additionally, by way of our proprietary eCommerce platform and strategic leveraging of social media buys we convert prospects into customers while developing long-term personal relationships and loyal customers. In December 2016, the Company announced that it had filed with the SEC to change its name to Her Imports and is working to obtain a listing on the NYSE MKT exchange.

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EZJR, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. EZJR, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information, please refer to EZJR, Inc.'s financial statements as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

