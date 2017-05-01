Wendover Housing Partners Brings New Affordable Housing Options to Apopka with Wellington Park

Company breaks ground on its newest, affordable family housing community in Florida's Orange County

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- , a privately held real estate development, investment and management company, today announces it is breaking ground on a new affordable, family apartment community in Apopka, Wellington Park. Located at the corner of Thompson Road and East 1st Street, construction on the 120-unit development will be completed in November 2017.

"As with all of Wendover's family affordable communities, we took time to find the perfect location for Wellington Park -- which is close to public transportation, major highways, schools, health care facilities and entertainment options," said President and Founder of Wendover Housing Partners, Jonathan L. Wolf. "We've enlisted Roger B. Kennedy Inc. to build the property, which features the same high quality materials and exciting amenities found in other communities."

Once completed, Wellington Park amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center, playground, car care facility and a business center. The community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans designed for everyday comfort and convenience. Each unit features energy efficient appliances, walk-in closets and spacious galley kitchens with eating bars, as well as window coverings and washer/dryer connections.

"Our goal is to provide economically viable residences that families are proud to call home -- and Wellington Park is another great example of Wendover's commitment to creating quality housing at affordable prices," adds Wolf. "In addition to taking advantage of the amenities and green space residents will have at their disposal, Wellington Park residents can engage even more through free enrichment programs and events. We're building more than apartments, we're fostering a tight-knit community."

Wendover will begin accepting rental applications for Wellington Park in August 2017. For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit .

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast's premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit oriented development. Wendover's expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company's success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods.

Melissa Landy



Uproar PR for Wendover Housing Partners

321.236.0102 ext. 233

PressRelease by

Wendover Housing Partners

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 516025

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Wendover Housing Partners

Stadt: ORLANDO, FL





Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease