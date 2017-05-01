Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF) Northern Vine Labs and the New Canadian Rules -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.'s (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) Northern Vine Labs subsidiary and the effect newly proposed rules in Canada could have on the business.

The Canadian Cannabis Task Force on Legalization and Regulation recently released its final report on cannabis legalization and regulation. In the report, the task force emphasized the need for mandatory laboratory testing to prevent contaminated products from hitting the market. Licensed producers will also be required to ensure that packaging contains accurate descriptions of a drug's potency, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) levels.

Northern Vine Canada Inc., an Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. subsidiary, is one of only 18 laboratories licensed by Health Canada. With new rules set to take effect in the near-term, the company plans to market its testing services to licensed producers and patients to generate significant revenue in 2017 and beyond. These revenues will be used to help finance the company's move into functional foods and other areas of the market.

