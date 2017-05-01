Yubico Unveils the YubiKey 4C at ShowStoppers @ CES 2017, the World's First Multi-Protocol USB-C Authentication Device

Yubico will preview the YubiKey 4C form factor at ShowStoppers (at) CES, and make it available in the Yubico store for $50 beginning February 13, 2017. Built on the proven foundation of the YubiKey 4, the YubiKey 4C supports multiple authentication protocols, including Yubico OTP, smart card (PIV), FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) and RSA 4096 keys for OpenPGP. This lineup of functionality is contained in a new keychain design for laptops, such as the new MacBook Pro, which rely solely on USB-C ports.

Consumers and enterprises alike want their identities, accounts, and data to be safe online. Unfortunately, traditional usernames and passwords aren't secure enough to provide protection. Two-factor authentication with the YubiKey is the easiest and most secure way to protect your online identity, requiring nothing more than a simple tap or touch to authenticate into accounts.

The YubiKey 4C secures access to a wide range of consumer and enterprise applications, including U2F strong authentication (Google, Dropbox, GitHub, Salesforce, etc.), password managers (LastPass, Dashlane, etc.), Windows login including Windows Hello, remote access, VPN, and much more. The YubiKey works on Microsoft Windows, Mac, Linux, and on major browsers without the need for extra software or drivers.

Additionally on January 5th, at the , Yubico's CEO and Founder, Stina Ehrensvard, is featured as part of a panel discussion 'Battening Down the Hatches: Data and Devices.' The panel begins at 9:15 AM in room Lando 4301 on Level 4 of The Venetian Las Vegas.

"We strive to innovate while maintaining the highest level of authentication and security standards expected in a YubiKey," said Ehrensvard. "We have listened to our customer requests for a USB-C form factor and are proud of this upcoming YubiKey 4C device for both consumers and enterprises."

Yubico is working on an additional, smaller YubiKey form factor with a USB-C design akin to the YubiKey 4 Nano, but does not yet have a time frame for availability. For more information, please visit .

Yubico sets new world standards for simple, secure login, preventing unauthorized access to computers, servers, and internet accounts.

Supporting multiple authentication and encryption protocols on all devices and platforms, protect access to user accounts for the world's largest enterprises with a simple touch, and with no driver or client software needed. Yubico is a leading contributor to the open authentication standard, and Yubico's technology is used, and loved, in more than 160 countries.

Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held with offices in Palo Alto (California), Seattle (Washington), Stockholm (Sweden), and London (UK). For more information, please visit .

