Russian Holidays

Probably the most important Russian vacation is New Year's Day - January 1st. Throughout the Soviet era, people weren't allowed to celebrate Christmas, so New Year's became by far the most crucial holiday. New Year's is really a public holiday when Christmas is much more of a private family members holiday. Satisfied New Year in Russian is 'Snovum Godom.'



Russian Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7th. This is the equivalent day to December 25 inside the old Russian calendar.Russians also celebrate 'Catholic Christmas' on December 25th as well as the old Russian New Year's Day of January 14th in the Julian calendar, which they utilised until 1918.



Russians celebrate additional holidays than Hallmark Cards. It truly is just a single more cause to pull the cork out in the vodka bottle.



Essentially the most important holiday as far as Russian females are concerned is "International Women's Day." This really is March 8. This vacation, that Americans have never ever heard of, is like Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and her birthday all rolled into one particular. On this day, the men do all of the household chores. They treat the woman of the property as Queen to get a Day. They buy her a good present and maybe flowers.



A single word of tips: Bear in mind this day as you would your anniversary, her birthday, Valentine's Day, and Mother's Day. It can be that essential to a Russian woman.



A single large distinction between Russia and America is that Russians do not celebrate Thanksgiving Day, Mother's Day, or Father's Day. They do not celebrate any of your ethnic holidays that America has like St. Patrick's Day, Columbus Day, or Martin Luther King Day, while I am confident they could get behind the spirit of St. Patrick's Day a single hundred %.



Every single former Soviet Republic has its own independence day that's celebrated like Independence Day in America, though not quite to the very same degree it is actually celebrated in America.February 23 is officially Soldier's Day and is type of like Father's Day where guys are honored.





May possibly 9 is Victory Day, exactly where the Russians celebrate victory inside the good Patriotic War -- what we contact Globe War II. Each man who's a veteran is treated like a common on this day. There's a lot drinking and celebrating to honor the conquering war heroes.



November 7 will be the Soviet holiday that commemorates the October Revolution (which really took spot in November), when the Bolsheviks took energy from the Czar. The cause it's referred to as the October revolution is since it was inside the month of October within the old Russian calendar.



Recall the parades in Red Square. In the course of this holiday, the Soviet leaders wore those large Russian fur hats even though standing above Lenin's tomb.This holiday is still celebrated by some, although not practically as considerably as when the Soviets have been in power.



Pascha is definitely the Russian Orthodox equivalent to Catholic Easter. Easter is definitely the 1st Sunday following the initial complete moon immediately after the Spring Equinox (March 21).Pascha will be the very first Sunday following the very first full moon just after the Spring Equinox and Jewish Passover.



This was the date that the Christian Church initially celebrated Easter.Passover could be the Jewish religious celebration when the Lord passed over the houses of your Israelites throughout the plagues that Moses visited upon the Egyptians for holding the Israelites captive. The final plague, or curse, was that the first-born sons of all the land would perish.



The Israelites have been to sacrifice a lamb to God and put the blood of the lamb over their doorstep. By performing so, they will be Passed More than by the plague, and their first-born would be spared.



To Christians, Jesus represented the Lamb of God. He was the Passover lamb. He was the Lamb who was sacrificed to save the souls of all men and women, not just the first-born sons with the Israelites.





