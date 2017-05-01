(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Toronto on Friday, joined by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Kamal Khera, to participate in the national launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List.
The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is a Canada 150 Signature Project designed to encourage Canadians of all abilities to be active throughout the year-long, nationwide celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
Stay Connected
Follow us on , , , and .
Contacts:
Ashley Michnowski
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
819-934-1122
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
Andrew MacKendrick
Office of Jane Philpott
Minister of Health
(613) 957-0200
Media Relations
Public Health Agency of Canada
(613) 957-2983
More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca
Date: 01/05/2017 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 516035
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 6
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.238
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|208
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.