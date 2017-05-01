Media Advisory: Minister Qualtrough to Attend the National Launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will be in Toronto on Friday, joined by Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Kamal Khera, to participate in the national launch of the ParticipACTION 150 Play List.

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List is a Canada 150 Signature Project designed to encourage Canadians of all abilities to be active throughout the year-long, nationwide celebration of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

