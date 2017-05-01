Global Capital Financial Advisors (GLOBAL) Announces Creative Management Partners' Alan Morell Appointed to the Global Board of Advisors

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Announced today, GLOBAL CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISORS (GLOBAL) ANNOUNCES ALAN MORELL APPOINTED TO THE GLOBAL BOARD OF ADVISORS.

Michael S. Pratter, Chief Operating Officer of GLOBAL, said: "Alan Morell is a Career management specialist, corporate strategist and 'uberAgent' and has always delivered for me in numerous cases on time and within budget. He is Globally connected in the areas of licensing partners; securing high profile directors for boards; defining public relations image positioning strategy; capital infusion counsel; merger or acquisition or joint venture partners; counseling for regulatory authorities such as the FDA or the European Commission. We are honored to have Alan's wealth of experience and contacts added to the board."

Said Alan Morell: "I have known and respected Michael Pratter for over 25 years, since our Century City Beverly Hills early days. Michael and the other GLOBAL Senior executives are highly regarded global advisors for multiple Emerging Growth and SMALL and Mid-Cap companies. I am privileged to accept their invitation to be on their Board of Advisors."

Global Capital Financial Advisors, Inc. is a group of decidedly experienced investment professionals dedicated on a sector-by-sector basis to providing expertise to start-ups and mid cap companies. Pre IPO, and even at early stage public status most companies cannot afford the necessary ingredients to succeed such as legal, marketing, sales, and investment banking. Frequently they are at a research and development stage and don't have the sales income or revenue to attract larger institutional financial institutions or banks. We take select investment opportunities and significantly add value to the capabilities of management.

GLOBAL is dedicated to finding capital for projects and technology which can slow and possibly reverse the imminent global economic catastrophe, lack of capital for creative new businesses pre income, while said companies answer other needs of society. There is no question that our quest can be profitable, equitable and ecologically successful. As well, we are interested in enterprises with sound business plans and experienced sound management.

Our clients meet the following criteria:



1. Unique approach to technology, cost and quality

2. Cooperative, qualified management

3. Demonstrated Need

4. Global Capital Market

5. Scalability

We currently represent companies in the field of Science, Technology, Medicine, Entertainment and Art. For a complete list of client's seer the website at . We prefer representing companies that are publicly traded on or the path to a full registration at the SEC.

, has 30 years of global experience in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry's, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY and Victors. For the historical 2016 Elections, Mr. Morell represented Gov. Gary Johnson for his book "Common Sense For The Common Good" to Harper Collins and Gov. Gary Johnson Audio Book to Broadside.

In the corporate sector, Mr. Morell consulting corporate relationships (include advising start up small cap CEO s and Board of Directors, incubation companies for exit to Fortune 500 companies via strategic partnerships, bid-out, mergers and buy out strategy) e.g. The Central Europe Genomics Center (CEGC); Home and Kitchen Channel LLC; WGS Technologies; OMIC Technologies; TREN, The 24 Hour Real Estate Network; NETCAST; Pfizer Ventures; Google Ventures, Premier Model Management, EB5 Studio, Premier Mission, ICBII; New Cells Sciences; Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, FDA, IMF, World Bank, New Life Cancer Centers; Delpjos Int., ProGena Cell, Private Access, Panther Biotech, PepsiCo, General Mills, NBC Universal and Google, and law firms including D'Alessio Law Group and Ellsworth Young.

Mr. Morell began his career with International Management Group (IMG), where he served in a variety of executive offices including Corporate Vice President, (Executive of Talent, Commercial Rights, TV Packaging, Marquee Hospitality and Mergers & Acquisitions for Eastern and Western Hemispheres) serving corporate disciplines of global synergy within IMG diverse profit centers (International Management Inc.; International Merchandising Corp; Fashion Art Licensing; Trans World International.

Mr. Morell currently serves as Chairman and CEO of THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY, Creative Management Partners LLC a full service agency. In addition to associations with virtually every major television broadcast news and programming networks in Corporate, Scripted and Unscripted (e.g. Disney ABC; Viacom CBS; Comcast NBC Universal, Time-Warner, HBO, Showtime, News America FOX, ESPN, Bravo, NatGEO, A&E, E, Pivot, Meredith Video Studios,, OWN, LifeTime, MSNBC, CNBC, Discovery Communications, Time Inc., Coca Cola Entertainment, PepsiCo Entertainment, Google Inc); Mr. Morell has significant relationships in publishing and legitimate stage, foreign and domestic investment groups. In publishing, Mr. Morell's client authors "works", many of which are NY Times Best Selling Authors, have been bided out e.g. Publishers and his client Books to Film and Television; HarperCollins; Hachette, St. Martins Press, Grand Central, Rodale, Hay House, Simon & Schuster, Random House, William Morrow, Palgrave Macmillan, Penguin et. al.

Throughout his career, Mr. Morell created and/or managed more than 2,500 campaigns for talent and events globally within the disciplines of Sports (including the management of the "Legends and Masters of Tennis", which involved careers and campaigns of Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Bjorn Borg, John Newcombe, Illie Nastase, Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King; "Masters of Hockey" with Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr; "Stars on Ice" with Scott Hamilton; "World Series of Golf" with Arnold Palmer; Entertainment (including management of the campaigns of Liberace, Henny Youngman, "Jilly Rizzo's Rat Pack Tour" featuring Frank Sinatra, & Dean Martin, Pro-Celebrity campaigns with Charlton Heston, Gene Wilder, Gene Hackman and the Arts (including the management of campaigns for Bill Cosby, Bobby Short, opera "Aida", "Madame Butterfly" and the London Symphony Orchestra; Gaming campaigns for Riviera, Bellagio, The Mirage, Flamingo, Las Vegas Hilton, Trump Atlantic City, Monte Carlo S. B. M. Hotels, Casino's.

Mr. Morell served as the Executive Producer, hired by the Vatican DOB for the "Visit of Pope John Paul II to New York. Mr. Morell was engaged by Jay Coleman, for Commercial.

Consultant with Jay Coleman Productions of "The Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour". Served as Commercial Sponsorship Advisor to President Ronald Reagan and President Bill Clinton inaugurals. As Director and Chief Executive Officer of CatalystOne, Inc. (software company), was responsible for that company's sale of software to the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) for the USVA sector.

At THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners, Mr. Morell's client list ranges from select individuals in Literary; Broadcast; Sports, Entertainment, the Arts, to Global Corporations. Mr. Morell is the leading Agent with Doctors in Literary and Broadcast, Fortune 500 Company's e.g. Bob Arnot MD: "Aztec Diet" Harper Collins NY Times Best Seller; NBC; Campaigns: Google Health, General Mills, Pfizer; John Whyte MD: "Is this Normal" by Rodale Press"; Discovery Communications; Campaigns: Johnson & Johnson; Lily); Vijay Vad MD: "Stop Pain" Hay House; Alan Xenakis MD: "Heart Truth" CBS; Eric Fisher PhD: "Eddie and the Emoticons"; CNN; Jingdaun Yang MD: "Facing East" Designer Norma Kamali, HarperCollins,; Christine Dumas Phd: "Today Show"; Giovanni Campanile, MD "Sicilian Diet"; Alexis Abramson PhD: (CNN); Julio Gallo MD: Dr. Gallo & Co. Frogwater Media; The Sainted by Michael Medico J. Boylston & Company. In literary, (books to TV and Film Packaging, as well as Shopping Channels for commercial products).

Mr. Morell represents fiction and non-fiction Authors works to Publishers and for Film and Television Networks (which are featured exclusively on NETCAST, Creative Management Partners network) e.g. "Aztec Diet" by Dr. Bob Arnot, Harper Collins; New York Times Best Seller; Alan Trustman: The Thomas Crown Affair, Bullitt, and They Call Me Mr. Tibbs!, "Judas, "His Brother Keeps Her ; Chasing The Ghost : The Life and Times of Charles The Ghost Kennedy by Bill Malinowski.; "Escape From Plauen" by Renate Stoever iBooks to Solaris Entertainment for film; "Frankie Avalon Italian Family Cook Book" by Frankie Avalon, St. Martins Press; Clio Award winning Producer, Director Richard D'Alessio for projects with Micromax Canvas Turbo with Hugh Jackman ; "Jerry Seinfeld for American Express"; "Jay Leno for Jay Leno s Garage"; "God and Man on Wall Street" by CNBC Craig Columbus Brick Tower Press; "Man on the Eat" with Chef Michael Love, Frogwater Media, Zodiak for Food Network; Emmy Award Producer Mike Morris "Dinners Drive'In's and Dives' Food Network; Emmy nominated actor Thaao Penghlis, "Day of Our Lives" NBC; "Stop Pain" by Dr. Vijay Vad, Hay House Publisher; PBS Pledge Special; "Hazel's Masquerade" by Sarah Trautvetter, Milk and Cookies Publisher; "Is This Normal" by Dr. John Whyte, Rodale Publisher, Discovery Channel; "Salvage Chef" by Chef Michael Love, Skyhorse Publishing;; "The Art of Empowered Parenting"; Eric Fisher, PhD, CNN "Tower of Thieves" AIG by Andrew Spencer, J. Boylston & Company; "Bear Trap" Fall of Bear Sterns by Andrew Spencer, Brick Tower Press; "The Greek Diet" by Maria Loi and Sarah Tolland, William Morrow; "Finding the SuperModel in You by Claudia Mason, Skyhorse Publishing; "U-Boats in the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos" by Eric T. Wiberg, Brick Tower Press; "Eddie and the Emoticons" by Eric Fisher PhD, Milk and Cookies "Being Uncle Charlie", Bobby Deasy Story: Random House; "Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a time" by Thaao Penghlis Brick Tower Press; "U. S. Immigration A-Z" by Lorraine D'Alessio Esq, IBooks; "Lose Your Heart, Not Your Mind: The Smart Women's Guide to Marriage by Aliette H. Carolan, Esq.; "Read...Set..Risk!" by Daniella Levitt, J. Boylston & Co.; "Drink Right" by Dr. Bob Arnot, HarperCollins William Morrow; "The Oxygen Plan" by Eric Lucas iBOOKS; "Exposing the Wall Street Boys' Club" by James Goldberg, with Danny Espinosa, Esq.; "Chefs Run Wild", Frogwater Media Inc,Tim Troke, IMG Distribution, NatGeo; "Escape From Plauen" optioned for film Solaris Entertainment; "she effin hates me" by Scarlett Savage, Skyhorse Publishing, Optioned for Legitimate theatre. "Osceola's Revenge": Phenomena of Indian Gaming by Gary Green. Gemini Award nominated and Primetime Emmy Award nominated voice performer Dwayne Hill: "Cat" in the PBS anchored "Peg + Cat". "Venus Prime" rights held J. Boylston and Company Option to Purchase to Low Spark Films; "The Secret": The Treasure Hunt Motion Picture TV Media Rights held by iBooks to Claxson Interactive Group.

Mr. Morell has a rich history with Broadway, where he served as the Executive Producer of the Broadway shows "The Boys Next Door" and "I Never Sang For My Father", as well as the commercial rights agent for "The Buddy Holly Story", "Into the Woods", "M. Butterfly" and "Meet Me In St. Louis". Mr. Morell was the first executive to bring naming rights to the Great White Way, with the branding and sponsorship of Philip Morris International.

Mr. Morell supports the humanitarian efforts of Darfur, Haiti Relief; Sconset Trust; MSPCA; serves on the Board of Leadership for Mass General Hospital and is a graduate of the University of Florida. Mr. Morell's book "Social Media: Rebranding Outside the Clutter" (working title) will be released in fall 2017 by iBooks. (Creative Speakers Bureau Release for Marketing Purposes Only) All Rights Reserved)

USA- Las Vegas - Los Angeles/Irvine - New York - Miami;

Europe- London- Paris

South Africa- Cape Town; India- Mumbai; Vietnam- Ho Chi Min City

China- Beijing-Shenzhen

:

9811 West Charleston Boulevard Suite 2372

Las Vegas, Nevada 89117

Telephone702-586-8049

Facsimile: 702-988-2300

Mobile: 310-806-1403

