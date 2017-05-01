Apollo Personal Cloud Appliance Goes Mainstream with New Enhancements and Entry-Level Pricing at CES

Easy to Access On-the-Go or from the Desktop, Promise Technology's Apollo Cloud Keeps Content Secure yet Sharable

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Cloud storage is about to get more personal -- and more affordable. This week at , is unveiling the newest version of its personal cloud storage appliance. An entry level price point of $199 makes the new 2TB Apollo Cloud available to a broader range of users, and premium new features rev up speed and make it even easier to use. Building on the popularity of the , the 2TB Apollo Cloud comes complete with an app and is designed for on-the-go consumers who need simple, fast, secure access to their content. The latest version of Apollo Cloud will be shown for the first time on the show floor at CES 2017 (LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth #21446).

Apollo Cloud offers an affordable, simple way for families, small businesses and work groups to safely store and share data from anywhere -- from any device (OS X and Windows on computers and iOS or Android on smartphones and tablets). Easy enough for anyone to use -- setup is a simple process that takes mere minutes -- Apollo Cloud can be accessed by up to 10 users, each with full sharing and privacy control over their own digital files.

Safety is having your private data off the web, secure on a personal cloud appliance that you own outright, with every transaction encrypted (using government-level AES-256 encryption) to safeguard your privacy.

With Apollo Cloud, friends and family don't have to be shy about being social - they're free to comment on and discuss shared content (videos, photos, etc.) within an entirely private environment.

Continuing the Promise Technology tradition of being in lockstep with the latest from Apple, Apollo Cloud is the first storage appliance to offer optimized hardware encryption and SMB support for Apple's latest macOS Sierra and supports Time Machine backup for Mac.

-- including scheduled daily backup, direct USB upload/download, remote access, member quota management and advanced encryption -- give Apollo Cloud users the ability to make their personal cloud uniquely their own. The new Apollo Cloud is enhanced with even more capabilities, including Apollo Cloud Mirroring for additional protection; a QuickView option that contributes to speed and uses less data by delivering either full-size or scaled down content depending on screen size or network speed; and an upgraded video/music player. Additionally, the newly-added 'Apollo Anywhere' feature includes SAMBA protocol over the internet -- meaning that users are no longer limited to accessing local network folders.

A safer way to share and save -- personal cloud storage for you AND your private circle.

Unlike other solutions, Apollo Cloud is designed for easy storing and sharing within your family or group, while offering full privacy for each member.

Member quota management allows the assignment of different amounts of storage space to each member as needed.

The easy-to-use, intuitive Apollo Cloud app requires no IT expertise whatsoever.

No recurring fees - once you purchase Apollo Cloud you own it outright, with no monthly fees.

Touch Bar-enabled for the new MacBook Pro.

With an MSRP of US$199 (may vary by region), Apollo Cloud can be purchased at Apple stores worldwide and online, on Amazon.com, and through Promise's channel partners. In North America, Apollo Cloud is also available through B&H Photo & Electronics. For more information, visit and follow Promise Technology on , , or .

Promise Technology is a recognized global leader with 28 years of experience in the storage industry. Promise creates innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the IoT, Cloud, IT, Rich Media and Surveillance markets. From personal cloud appliances, to scalable enterprise IT Infrastructure, blazingly fast post production tools, video security solutions and hyperconverged systems, Promise adapts its products to meet the real-world challenges customers face every day. Promise's highly experienced sales and engineering teams are strategically located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC regions to provide unparalleled services and support to its customers around the globe. For more information, visit:

Image Available:



Image Available:

Dena Jacobson



+949-453-8080



Dennis Lamers



+31-(0)-40 235 2614



Ushio Koida



+81-3-6801-8064





Ya-Ping Hsu



+886-978695780





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3094891



PressRelease by

Promise Technology

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/05/2017 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 516043

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Promise Technology

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 4



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease