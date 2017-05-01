AbCellera Announces Multi-Target Research Collaboration with Pfizer

Multi-year collaboration aims to generate lead antibody candidates against

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbCellera

Biologics, Inc. announced today a new therapeutic antibody discovery

collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). AbCellera will apply its proprietary

monoclonal antibody (mAb) screening platform to attempt to discover function-

Carl Hansen, founding CEO of AbCellera, commented: "We are increasingly

recognized as a leader in high-performance antibody discovery. Our platform

allows us to screen natural immune repertoires with unparalleled depth to unlock

the most challenging discovery programs. This partnership reinforces our

commitment to offer leading-edge antibody discovery capabilities and to create

value for companies by providing access to our platform. We welcome the

opportunity to work closely with the innovative team at Pfizer and look forward

"We are pleased to work with the team at AbCellera using their innovative

antibody discovery platform," said Will Somers, Vice President of Biomedicines

Design, Pfizer. "We hope this platform can aid in our research as we look to

bring novel medicines to patients, seeking to discover modulators of a

Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will receive an upfront payment and

research support, and will be eligible to receive up to approximately $90

million in contingent milestone payments, as well as tiered mid-to-low single

digit royalty payments based on Pfizer's development and commercialization of

antibodies that may be generated under this collaboration. Further terms of the

About AbCellera Biologics, Inc.



AbCellera is a privately held biotechnology company that provides enabling

technologies for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody (mAb)

AbCellera's lead technology is a proprietary single cell antibody discovery

platform that provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with the

ability to rapidly identify mAb therapeutic candidates from the natural immune

Contact

Kevin Heyries

Telephone: 604.827.4151

Email: media(at)abcellera.com



