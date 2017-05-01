AbCellera Announces Multi-Target Research Collaboration with Pfizer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Multi-year collaboration aims to generate lead antibody candidates against
membrane targets using AbCellera's mAb discovery platform.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbCellera
Biologics, Inc. announced today a new therapeutic antibody discovery
collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). AbCellera will apply its proprietary
monoclonal antibody (mAb) screening platform to attempt to discover function-
modulating antibodies against undisclosed membrane protein targets.
Carl Hansen, founding CEO of AbCellera, commented: "We are increasingly
recognized as a leader in high-performance antibody discovery. Our platform
allows us to screen natural immune repertoires with unparalleled depth to unlock
the most challenging discovery programs. This partnership reinforces our
commitment to offer leading-edge antibody discovery capabilities and to create
value for companies by providing access to our platform. We welcome the
opportunity to work closely with the innovative team at Pfizer and look forward
to building a lasting relationship."
"We are pleased to work with the team at AbCellera using their innovative
antibody discovery platform," said Will Somers, Vice President of Biomedicines
Design, Pfizer. "We hope this platform can aid in our research as we look to
bring novel medicines to patients, seeking to discover modulators of a
transmembrane protein in a therapeutically important target class."
Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will receive an upfront payment and
research support, and will be eligible to receive up to approximately $90
million in contingent milestone payments, as well as tiered mid-to-low single
digit royalty payments based on Pfizer's development and commercialization of
antibodies that may be generated under this collaboration. Further terms of the
agreement are not disclosed.
About AbCellera Biologics, Inc.
AbCellera is a privately held biotechnology company that provides enabling
technologies for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody (mAb)
therapies directly from natural immune cells.
AbCellera's lead technology is a proprietary single cell antibody discovery
platform that provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with the
ability to rapidly identify mAb therapeutic candidates from the natural immune
repertoires of any species, including humans.
